Throughout WWII and the Cold War until 1972, the United States Department of Defense (DOD), supported by the CDC, U.S. military, and the CIA, solicited various universities and medical centers to conduct extensive radiological, chemical and biological research programs, experimenting on thousands of people (prisoners, mentally disabled, poor minorities, and soldiers) often without their knowledge or consent or awareness of the risks involved. These experiments involved infectious bacteria, hazardous substances, and mind-alternating drugs, injected into food, sprayed into the air, or included in health treatments and surgical procedures. Many of the victims suffered immediate injuries and death or contacted health issues 20-30 years later. In many cases, basic safeguards were never put into place or simply not followed to protect people. Secrecy propaganda and “absence” of follow-up records kept these nefarious tactics from being discovered and investigated. Consequently, not a single U.S. government researcher was prosecuted and none of their victims received compensation.
Is this being repeated today? There is an element of our society, as evidenced by the mysterious Georgia Stone, erected in 1980, that wants to reduce our population in “keeping with the balance of nature.” Have “we the people” become the target of government experimentation by creating a pandemic crisis, developing fear to manipulate behavior, and forcefully pushing a little-known and scanty-tested procedure (mRNA) to “assure” health safety? Why doesn’t the abortion slogan “my body, my choice” apply here? It seems to be all in the game of money, power and total control. Is the COVID vaccination a test to see who complies or not? Call it “conspiracy?” Perhaps not.
