I haven’t called myself a Christian since 1998 or so. I started calling myself a Jesus-follower.
The reason I quit calling myself a Christian is that I was embarrassed by how other Christians were acting and what they are known for. According to Barna Group, one of America’s leading polling organizations focused on religion, conducted a survey of non-Christians aged 16 to 29 in 2007. Eighty-seven percent said they perceived present-day Christianity as judgmental, 85% hypocritical and 91% anti-homosexual. The study concluded that a concerning number of young non-Christians believe that Christians are “unchristian.”
I graduated from Hillcrest in 1994 and came back to Fergus Falls in 2004 and faithfully attended The Naz and was on staff until 2010. I left in 2012 and then went back and forth until 2016. There are absolutely lovely people who attend Bethel and The Naz.
What I have struggled with is that a majority of people who attend these churches and some of the other conservative churches in Fergus Falls do not follow the teachings of Jesus. Instead, they follow their religion and the Republican Party.
This week there was a protest at the Fergus Falls school board meeting over the mandate of masks for eight days for pre-K through sixth-graders. This decision was based on science, our county case rates, lack of staffing in schools due to COVID, and the hospital and ICU rates in our local hospitals.
I saw many Christian people and leaders of churches protesting masks, feeling that their personal freedoms and choices were being infringed upon. Many of these people were from the churches I mentioned. Many of these people have kids who do not attend Fergus Falls Public Schools. They attend Morning Son, Hillcrest, homeschool or do not have school-aged children. They came to our school to protest something that didn’t even apply to them. I’m angry and I’ve waited even more than my 24-hour self-imposed cooling off period and I’m still angry.
When I’ve thought about why I’m so angry it’s because you are representing my (our) Jesus so poorly. Do you actually think he would go and protest about masks? When I look at the teachings of Jesus this is not what I see whatsoever. What I read is: Love God. Love Others. Give to the poor. Be a servant. Fruits of the Spirit. Sermon the Mount.
People are still dying daily and these deaths are unnecessary. Jesus, known for healing the sick and raising people from the dead and weeping with people who grieve would be mourning these deaths not protesting about masks.
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, “We are known far better for what we are against than what we are for.”
To the quiet, moderate Christians who don’t like to make waves, I know you are out there. We need your help to get the focus back on Jesus. We need an image makeover.