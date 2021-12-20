Caring for the birds at Christmas is a Norwegian tradition. A julenek is a sheaf of grain decorated with a red bow. It is tied to a post or hung on a door to feed the birds on Christmas morning. This has been a symbol of Christmas in Norway for many years.
In "Christmas: Its Origins and Associations," William Francis Dawson wrote, “One of the prettiest of Christmas customs is the Norwegian practice of giving, on Christmas Day, a dinner to the birds.” A julenek is often featured in Scandinavian holiday artwork.
My father, Eivind Holten, who immigrated from Norway, prepared a julenek every Christmas. He would place the sheaf of grain tied with a red ribbon to a tree outside our front window so we could watch the birds enjoying their Christmas feast. I thought that would be a nice tradition to pursue this year. However, the harvesting was already done in our area, so where would I be able to get a sheaf of unthreshed grain? Having discussed the situation with a group, Nancy Enstad later called and said we could order a julenek from the local flower store, The Flower Mill.
As you drive around Fergus Falls and enjoy the outdoor decorations, you will notice several julenek in trees or on a post. We purchased several juleneks, tied them with a red ribbon and attached them to trees at the homes of family members.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone