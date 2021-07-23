Charlie Kampa recently quietly retired as the Otter Tail County veterans service officer after 15-plus years of stellar service. His dedication, enthusiasm and passion for taking care of America’s finest sons and daughters was simply superb. I remember him being the master of ceremonies when our local Red Bulls returned from over there and Gov. Tim Pawlenty attended as well. Charlie carried out that duty like he did all others in amazing fashion. He truly had that voice and many will remember him from his broadcasting days with KBRF Radio. As Charlie is a Navy vet, I wish him the very best and simply say thank you on behalf of all the local veterans. Fair winds and following seas my friend! Sarge out!
Tony Rendz
Fergus Falls
