Life with Taitym

Taitym is 9-years-old and just happens to have Down syndrome. Down syndrome does not define her, though. This girl is unstoppable and was born to move mountains.
Having a child with different needs comes with extra appointments, therapies, specialists, etc., but it also comes with everything like a typical child. More alike than different, Taitym loves Elsa and her Barbies. She has many friends at school and she goes to birthday parties and sleepovers just like everyone else.
World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on 3/21 to represent the three copies of the 21st chromosome. On that day, we celebrate Taitym and all her friends with Down syndrome. You will usually see lots of fun funky socks — lots of blue and yellow — all to raise awareness for Down syndrome.
When kids grow up understanding differences are something to be celebrated and that we are all more alike than different, they are less likely to fear people who are different from them. Less fear equals more acceptance and inclusion for all.
Down syndrome isn’t something that prevents a meaningful life. In fact, I’d argue that Down syndrome makes life more meaningful. I know it has for my family.
