Lions thank Daily Journal

Thank you to the Fergus Falls Journal from the Lions Reading Program for the Visually and Physically Impaired! You make it possible for all community members to be informed with your subscription support.
The Lions Reading Program for the Visually and Physically Impaired will celebrate its 30th year in 2022. Your paper should be proud it has been a part of this wonderful service.
The broadcast is available through any computer, online at Radio Talking Book Minnesota/State Services for the Blind.
Volunteers are the heart of the program! Much appreciated volunteers, Lions and others from the public, broadcast Monday through Saturday at 7pm. Volunteers read with a partner or alone. They dedicate 2 hours, in one evening, each month they can, for preparation and reading to our listeners. All COVID safety precautions are taken.
We are always in search of volunteers. Any interested people can contact Lion Ginny Paulson (218-736-5109) or Lion Pamela Shroden (218-731-2954). It is an easy way to make an important difference in your community.
Again, Fergus Falls Journal, we and our listeners are very thankful for the support of our communities.
