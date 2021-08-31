Per news reports, one unvaccinated teacher in California took her mask off briefly to read in a socially distanced classroom.
She thought she had allergies. She had delta. She infected half the class, and the infection spread to adjacent classrooms and teachers. Just a few minutes without a mask.
This is how contagious this new delta strain of COVID is — more contagious than chickenpox, and it hospitalizes and kills more kids.
CDC has calculated possible spread in schools with or without masks, testing, distancing and vaccination. Worst case — no masking, no vaccinations, no testing could lead to very high rates of infection — as high as 91%. Best case, 17-22%.
Kids under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine and one may not be approved until December.
I am writing about this topic because our total population vaccination rate in Otter Tail County as of today is less than 50%. Less than half. That’s shameful. Other counties are doing far better. I am appalled.
Secondly. The worst vaccination rates are folks under age 50. That means too many parents of school-age kids are not vaccinating or getting their kids vaccinated.
I am furious at the anti-mask nonsense being spewed at the expense of our children’s welfare. Masks have been used in medicine for over 100 years. Nobody’s died from them.
Over 630,000 people are dead from COVID and we may pass 1 million by the end of 2021 if we don’t change things. Too many of these deaths will be kids the way this is going.
This is a public health emergency. People are poisoning themselves with ivermectin rather than plan ahead and get the vaccine first. Hospitals are slammed in the South and health care workers are burnt out and quitting. People have died from not getting emergency care because the hospitals were full with COVID patients — preventable hospitalizations.
Please show some care for your kids, your neighbor’s kids, your doctor’s kids, your nurse’s kids, too. The strategy to stop the spread of COVID is to vaccinate, mask, test at symptoms, quarantine and isolate.
I feel that one kid in hospital on a ventilator or affected with multiple inflammatory systems from COVID is one too many even if the kid doesn’t actually die.
I speak from experience. I was hospitalized and nearly died from chickenpox, which is a lot less dangerous than COVID.
I cheered the day I found a chickenpox vaccine was approved. Lives saved, and millions of more cases of chickenpox stopped, time off work, suffering from shingles later on, all stopped.
But no vaccine saves lives if people don’t take it.
