We are happy to announce that Otter Tail Tire will become Northwest Tire as of Aug. 1.
We would like to extend a sincere thank you for all your business and the support you have extended to us over the past 21 years as owners of Otter Tail Tire Inc.
Ron will be staying on as the manager of Northwest Tire to make the transition as smooth as possible. The staff will join Northwest Tire as well, providing you with the same products, service, and quality that you have been accustomed to. Northwest Tire has agreed to honor all warranties and services that customers have received with purchases from Otter Tail Tire.
When we were considering selling the business, we looked to a company that has a good reputation in the tire and service industry and is very community minded. Northwest Tire fits the bill perfectly.
Northwest Tire has been in business for over 40 years. They have locations in Bemidji , Fargo, Grand Forks as well as other locations across North and South Dakota. They pride themselves on hometown and community support, with work ethics second to none when it comes to customer service. We feel extremely comfortable that they are the best choice for Fergus Falls.
Please welcome Northwest Tire into the Fergus Falls community, in our hearts we feel they will be an asset to you all.
Thank you for the many years of support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.