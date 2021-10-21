I am writing today to share information about patient safety issues facing persons in our community. It is time for the Minnesota Legislature to agree to a special session. Why? Your local hospital is either full or unable to admit additional patients due to staffing issues. Patients are being deferred to hospitals in other areas of the state or being sent home because no bed is available. Emergency room physicians are concerned about potential liability claims that could arise because they are functioning at a crisis level of care. EMS providers are transporting patients long distances and needing to leave their community with limited backup coverage while they are out of the area, and in some cases are unable to be paid for these transports. What needs to happen? I am encouraging anyone who has been impacted by seeking care that you feel has impacted what you may have received to share your story with your legislator. Perhaps you have had a preventive-care procedure deferred, perhaps you waited a very long time in the ER because of the volume of people presenting for care, perhaps you were sent home on oxygen because no ICU bed was available for your admission, perhaps you were having chest pains and could not be transferred to receive care for a heart attack. Whatever the reason — share your story. Ask that the Legislature declare a state of emergency — the governor can no longer do this. Reinstating the state of emergency allows for the health care system to implement waivers allowed by the federal government. These waivers are needed for the health care system to address the impacts of COVID-19.
Diane Thorson
Henning
Better than a comments section
