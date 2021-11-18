I will continue to simply focus on governments over spending and over regulation in efforts to get the citizens of Fergus Falls’ attention to call, write and complain to the city office. I have been told my story doesn’t change. This is true as this city (as all governments) in general continue to spend more and more.
As a long-term business owner and a retired certified financial planner, understanding a budget comes naturally. As previously noted, the city of Fergus Falls not only overspends (roughly $3 million per year compared to like cities) it also focuses too much spending on unnecessary projects; too many to list here.
I have reviewed the Fergus Falls proposed 2022 budget and want to bring this to your attention. The city tax levy is proposed to increase by 6.87%. Now, based on the valuation of your home and/or business, let it be said — your real-estate taxes will be going up.
So, now for the “rest of the story.”
“City finance director, Bill Sonmor, brought forth a presentation on a utility rate review. … Sonmar suggests a 3% increase in the residential/commercial collection fees for 2022.”
Generally, as government spending continues to go up, so will the real estate taxes, fees, and other cost will go up in Fergus Falls. So, my whole focus will remain: Government must reduce spending in efforts, lower real-estate taxes and fees to make Fergus Falls a more friendly business community.
Call the city office to leave a message for the mayor and council members to voice your concerns.
