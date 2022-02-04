The American Red Cross Blood Drive was held in Fergus Falls in January. The Red Cross coordinators truly appreciate and thank the blood donors, especially the 11 first time donors. There were 167 units of blood collected. With those units, we can potentially help up to 501 patients who need blood.
We are sorry there are times donors have to wait or be turned away. The main reason for that is Red Cross is finding it difficult to find and train phlebotomists to staff the drives.
We really appreciate being able to use the YMCA facility and want to thank their staff for doing such a great job setting up the room and cleaning up after us. Thanks also to Service Food, Lakes Radio, Otter Tail Telcom and Cooper’s Office Supply for advertising.
Thank you also goes to the 32 wonderful volunteers who worked at the blood drive and to Mavis who brought treats for our staff. The coordinators could not do this blood drive without your help.
Please put our next blood drive May 18-19-20 on your calendar. Appointments to donate blood can be made online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767. If you have questions whether or not you are able to donate blood call 1-866-236-3276.
