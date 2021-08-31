In the early 1700s, Isaac Newton — one of the greatest scientists the world has ever seen — destroyed a large chunk of his fortune by succumbing to the feverish financial bubble that had taken hold in Great Britain. Reflecting afterward, Newton said that he could “calculate the motions of the heavenly bodies, but not the madness of people.”
In 1998, the investment firm Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM) imploded. This is particularly noteworthy, as several members of the firm were winners of the Nobel Prize in economics. In other words, they had achieved the highest award in their field — yet even they committed major real-life mistakes that destroyed billions of dollars and almost caused a broader financial crisis.
These are just two of many other examples, but the lesson here is that all humans — even some of the smartest to ever live — are subject to the stormy seas of emotion and irrationality, that there is no amount of credentials or training that confers limitless rationality and good judgment. In short — anyone can make mistakes. Anyone can let their emotions or fears get the best of them.
I say this as over the past 18 months of the COVID era, public health officials and epidemiologists have achieved a rather enlightened platform in society, a designation that they could never be wrong, short-sighted, or biased in their thinking. Indeed — merely the term “scientist” now confers implied immunity against any fuzzy thinking or flat-out incorrect analysis.
This, of course, is absurd. Scientists make mistakes, too. They have political preferences. They have fears just like the rest of us. And they don’t possess some robotic filter against the ingrained psychological biases and misjudgments that humanity is known for.
This is especially so when the topic at hand — how best to respond to a pandemic — by its very nature touches many aspects of society outside the scope of science. Epidemiologists can offer their analysis on how visiting your parent in a nursing home could theoretically impact COVID transmission dynamics, but their credentials don’t really afford them expertise on the emotional benefits of quality family time and whether they supersede any minor increase in COVID risks. Many decisions we make in life require no specific training or credential — they require critical thinking, common sense, logic, compassion, and often an understanding that the real world is far murkier than the robotic output of a mathematical model.
So while science itself has been a wondrous improvement to human decision-making, scientists themselves are fallible humans just like the rest of us. Being able to challenge ideas regardless of someone’s credentials is a critical part of a functioning democracy. And as we learn from Newton, LTCM, and scores of other experts like them — people from all walks of life make mistakes. Scientists are no exception.
