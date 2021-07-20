Sedition, history standards and CRT
Jan. 6, like 9/11 is now history. Recently, I was able to attend an informational meeting on critical race theory (CRT) which was held in both Ashby and Wheaton. The concern is that the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) is putting it in their history standards. While purporting to be a public information meeting it had Republican officials but was devoid of invited teachers. One teacher was present.
Jeff Niedenthal presented almost no critical analysis, but had nonsourced polls expressing concern over government indoctrination of students. When questioned about the fact that CRT was not even in the MDE 10-year history revision; Mr Niedenthal explained that, ‘it wasn’t, but if you read between the lines and infer from the benchmarks you could find it.”
I did look at all 32 pages of the first draft. I found things like “Use latitude and longitude on maps,” “Demonstrate voting skills” “Explain the importance of constitutions and rules … including Rule of Law,” “Establish financial goals; make a financial plan,” along with a myriad of other basic-life and critical-thinking skills. I did not find any CRT, even using the skill of inference.
I had my own children in various local public schools for 40 years, and every history teacher was fully capable, if not exceptional. I am in awe of the critical-analysis skills they imbued in all students. Teachers tell students to read and analyze the text, not to infer things that aren’t present.
Mr. Niedenthal said the task force was metro oriented and that was a huge concern. Rep. Backer said rural folks and metro folks are in a war of values with each other. I beg to differ. I have had the luxury of living in the suburbs, the inner city and rural Minnesota. I found no significant differences in ethics, knowledge, religion or love of country and a quality education. The sooner we call ourselves fellow citizens, the sooner we will dismember the war on schools and the insurrection in our Capitol. In my opinion, the analysis of the Jan. 6 sedition in our hallowed Capitol, is the one glaring omission by MDE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.