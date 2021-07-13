I want to give a huge “thank you” to the people of Fergus Falls and surrounding communities that came to the Kirkbride grounds on Sunday evening to watch and listen to the HeartShakers! We believe that there were around 750 of you! The extremely talented musicians from Nashville, Tennessee that make up the HeartShakers, put on a top-notch concert covering all of the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers favorites we knew and love.
Please remember that this was our (the Center for the Arts board) first real test of 1. Bringing in a group that has a large following. 2. Figuring out food vendors, beverage vendors, bathroom rentals, parking, etc., and 3. How many will show up? All of that said, I believe Michael Burgraff and the host of volunteers did an exceptional job and we will learn from the event. We will strive to bring in great acts like this and keep getting better!
We have six concerts/performances still on the schedule for this summer! Starting with this coming Sunday eve and a performance by Tonic Solfa! Please visit the center’s website for tickets and information at fergusarts.org.
Once again, thank you Fergus Falls and area! What a terrific event last night and if you haven’t been up to see this new/old venue you need to! We have an amazing lineup ahead, check us out!
Kurt Nygaard
President of the Fergus Falls Center for the Arts Board of Directors
