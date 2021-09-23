There’s a lot of mysterious happenings lately. I cut myself and my blood mysteriously went from liquid to forming fibrils and forming something called variously scab, clots and other wilder medical terms. There are also mysterious things called viruses which enter a cell and hijack its nuclear machinery to replicate itself endless times, in what is mysteriously regarded as “viral disease.”
How a virus enters a cell depends on the knobs on a cell called receptors. Sars-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, attaches to a particular receptor called ACE-2. This is integral to the clotting process, blood pressure adjustment, etc., and binding to it signals it to function. As a consequence, COVID causes massive, multiple, endless mysterious things called clots throughout the body; strokes in some, heart attacks in others, and noticeable damage of lungs and other organs in many.
The new COVID vaccines do not have the virus. They contain instructions to produce just a small part of this virus, which then is recognized by the body to make antibodies against.
In some people this does cause increases in mysterious clumps of blood cells called clots, but that risk rapidly passes as only finite amounts of this antigen is made — just the amount given in a single dose, and so only tiny clots form which then are cleared easily by the body — unlike a real full-on COVID infection, so the risk is low and once fully immunized, you will not have further risk of clots. This is a reminder that it’s easy to be confused by something if you don’t have the fuller picture. That’s why we have doctors, specialists, experts and investigators. I recommend asking them about any confusion you may have about the vaccine or COVID-19 itself, or take a course on virology yourself. There is no need for paranoia on top of the understandable toll the last couple years have taken on all of us.
Most American adults already know that the risk of getting COVID and spreading COVID to others far outweighs the risk of the vaccine to themselves. Why they know this is no mystery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.