I have thought about the people who were on the subway side, they might not have known it hit until told, possibly minutes to half an hour before the smoke started pouring into the subway.
My mom’s co-worker’s husband was assigned to the Pentagon and didn’t go in that area that day. She said her co-worker was having a strong traumatic response about what could have happened to her husband. I think it was too long before she found out her husband was in fact safe. So, the trauma was pretty widespread and not just the people who lost loved ones that day. My dad worked in radio news and he had to cover it endlessly to the point he didn’t want to watch any news when he was home ... which was unusual for him, he was a junkie .... for months.
I have always been touched that Minnesotans show such strong feelings about 9/11 and I’ve never met a denier here, but it is also not easy to talk about it because it happened where I lived, so I have mixed feelings about seeing it as “a day” when the ripples were so strong and so constant for a long time. Survivors, bodies, all looked for for weeks after. People trying to find if their missing loved ones were among the dead. Even now first responders and investigators are dying of cancer from all the chemicals they were exposed to at the 9/11 sites. It’s still not fully past, for a lot of people.
The bomb threats, anthrax scares, and the D.C. Beltway snipers — all Americans (and one Jamacian teen) BTW, engaging in terrorism — also made it really hard to find a new normal. I remember the relief when the snipers were caught as their pattern showed they would strike (next or right after that) at the shopping plaza over from where my parents lived and where my dad pumped his gas. False information about a white van delayed finding them, but the whole area was on red alert and on the lookout
I had a schooldays acquaintance, a talented artist, who worked at that Michaels at that exact place. He had a major psychotic break from all the trauma. He told me he walked all the way to Florida on foot, thinking he would preach and found a new religion of peace. He was always a little weird, but he’s really not been right ever since.
PTSD is a real risk from this kind of ongoing trauma and inability to get a break.
