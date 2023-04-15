If you haven’t heard, there are a few bodies of water in Otter Tail County … just a few. As far as the state of Minnesota, well, you know, “Land of … “ and all that jazz. Being on (or in) the water for we Minnesotans is like breathing, it’s a natural thing.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?