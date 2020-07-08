I grew up on the river. Well, it’s not like I lived on a boat, but the river was in the back yard and it was part of everyday life. We went to the river often but learned to stay away from the water, it wasn’t safe. Mom always told us the river had 6 or more inches of mud, and if we went in we would sink up to our knees in mud and get stuck.
It was probably true, but the bigger issue was that mom was afraid of water, and if we did go in, she wouldn’t be able to save us. Scary thought. As a mom, I understand her fear. Because we lived with it every day, we took it for granted and never realized that we were richly blessed to live in such a beautiful area. One of the things I remember as a kid is that we could always tell if it was really cold outside because the river would steam up. If you couldn’t see across the river, it meant putting on extra warm clothes and a scarf over our faces when we walked to school. (This will all change when the power plant closes, but I guess change is part of life.)
Another recollection is that there were always ducks and geese to watch. Now there are swans as well! Even so, as a child was it was no big deal; it was home and that’s why we loved it. As an adult, I have learned that living by water gives me peace. I can’t explain it, except to say that when I’m feeling stressed, or when life is really challenging, I relax when I can watch the water.
My kids didn’t grow up next to the river but it has always been nearby, and like me, it became a part of their lives. My daughter and her family came for a visit last week. The whole family, four kids (ages 3 to 10) Mom, Dad and Grandpa and I tubed down the river. We unloaded the equipment near the canoe access just off of Highway 210 and floated to Birchwood River Estates, a short 1 ½ hour journey. For the record, we ended at private property. If you want to follow our example, please contact a friend who lives in the development and get permission, do not trespass. I was amazed at how fast the river moved, it was not a leisurely pace but it was fabulously fun! As we floated down the river, we needed to keep track of the troops. I was reminded of all the years our family has taken inner tube floats down the river with children as young as toddlers and retired grandparents all floating the river together.
Another daughter reminded me that she swam in the river with her friends regularly, and even broke her nose while swimming somewhere she should not have been. She reminded me that her dad lost his glasses in the river while canoeing (note to self, always have those floaty things on glasses when playing in the water), and together we remembered the many wonderful canoe trips we took. Indeed, if you grew up in Fergus Falls, you were impacted by the river in one way or another.
As we reminisced, I recalled all the hopes, dreams and plans that Fergus Falls has for further development of the river area. There are plans to market it as a vacation destination as well as a lure to encourage people to live here. I tend to get a little carried away with my enthusiasm. Do you know about Barefoot Park? Wouldn’t it be cool if we had a landing with kayak and canoe rentals available? There are plans for further development of the riverwalk as part of the North Country Trail. It’s really happening! A farmers market and pedestrian bridge are all in the plans.
Recently my grandsons and I rode the North Country Trail and I began to see the dream come true. This trail, which includes Fergus Falls, Frazee and Duluth, consists of a 4,600 mile hiking path that is only partially complete. What if Fergus Falls did become a tourist area? What if tourists came and spent their money here? What if they stayed in our hotels, ate in our restaurants, relaxed with picnics in our parks, then decided it was a great place to live and decided to move here? What if that could really happen?
I have asked many people why they moved to Fergus Falls, and often hear they used to come to the lakes area and liked it so much they decided to stay. Sometimes rather than taking a backward glance, we need to get excited about what could happen if we were proactive and made Fergus Falls an even better place to live, work and raise a family! OK, can you feel the enthusiasm? Sorry, I digress, this is supposed to be about the river …
I am excited that the demolition of the old dairy site is underway. I have not reviewed progress recently but I know it started late spring. Plans for that area include plenty of green space along the river and residential lots farther back. What a gorgeous place to build a home!
I love our river. It’s part of who I am. If you grew up in Fergus Falls, or in any river community, you understand the passion. If you have come from elsewhere, I hope you also develop a love and passion for the river that runs through our town. As a community we are embracing one of the finest natural resources God gave us, rather than taking it for granted like I did as a child. I hope this generation and future generations continue to carry the torch of appreciation of our beautiful city and the river that runs through it.
