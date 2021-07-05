T
he hidden isn’t so hidden when the snow piles melt and the trees not yet in full bloom can no longer hide the junk in full reveal.
The summer sailboat straddled up against the tree looks stark as if needing a paint job. The burn barrel waiting to be lifted up and out for use has dead grasses round it helping it to remain stuck. The once red, brown, or black wood chips need an update bringing life to the grounds upon which they sit.
A little bit of this and a little bit of that brings order back to the plumb-line of acceptable as winter rolls into spring.
Life is merely a series of changes. When growing up I always thought it a wonder how countries could be on a map one year, and the next year they are renamed or replaced, or borders redrawn. Over there, far away it seemed safe. As I age, I find the evidence of change much closer to home.
Waves of change are rolling over us. I suppose if one stops to think about it, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. I liken those waves to a volcano. The eruption doesn’t just come out of nowhere. The rumblings were always there … somewhere deep within. It’s not until they surface do we react to the spewing ashes, flames, and the likes of. Once it erupts, the landscape looks charred as the lava rolls right on over, appearing to suffocate and destroy everything in its path.
What happens next is the miracle and can only be noted if one has an ear to the ground. You see, after time passes, new life springs forth … greener than ever. Perhaps change is always that way. It sprouts from deep within and although it may look like it came out of nowhere … that would not be correct. The rumblings were always within earshot if one had only listened.
However, there is one thing that never changes. His word … his truth. Every other thing in this world changes. I will change, you will change, the environment in which we live will change, governments will come and go … but God does not change. He is the constant. He is the alpha and the omega, the beginning and the end. He even talks about it in Hebrews 13:8. “I am the same yesterday, today, and forever.”
I don’t know about you, but in this world which is ever-changing … knowing he is constant is reassurance at the core. I find it comforting. If you don’t believe me, here’s what he has to say in Malachi 3:6. “I the Lord do not change.”
Let’s leave it at that because no matter what I say, no matter how I say it, it will not change one thing. What he says and has said, changes everything. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
