“Here we come a-caroling / Among the leaves so green … ”
I don’t know about you, but for me, a big part of the Christmas season is the music. Whether it’s singing Christmas carols at church, listening to the radio, loading up the five-CD changer with hours of favorites or listening to Alexa play Christmas carols all day long, music is an essential element of Christmas. At our house, especially if I’m the only one home, so mine is the only vote that matters, it’s a variety of Pandora Christmas stations that start early in the morning and continue on all day until at least after suppertime. Christmas and music go together like ice cream and hot fudge — so much better together.
As a child, I was a Campfire Girl. It was a very popular organization in those days and most of the girls in grade school were actively involved. Campfire Girls first introduced me to caroling. Every Christmas the community of Fergus Falls’ Campfire Girls gathered together to sing Christmas carols at nursing homes and to the patients at the Fergus Falls State Hospital. I remember dressing in my campfire uniform, complete with white blouse, blue vest and red handkerchief scarf to join together with a gigantic gaggle of girls singing for all we were worth, as we followed our leader through nursing home halls and treatment center tunnels. Usually, a picture of several of us made the front page of the Daily Journal.
As a fourth-grader, one of my friends hosted a caroling party. We had a list of places to sing, starting and ending at her home. We walked to many of the residences, but if memory serves correctly, someone’s mom helped drive and we traveled to several out-of-the-way homes. The only residence I clearly remember stopping at was that of our teacher, Mrs. Robinson. The knock on her door was totally unexpected on her part as she was clearly surprised and obviously pleased to see us. We sang several songs and ended with the obligatory “We wish you a Merry Christmas.”
We were very nervous about that song because in class she never approved of how we sang it. She repeatedly told us we sang like a “bunch of Norwegians and Germans'' with too much “sh” and “S’s” in our song: “we wishh shyou a merry Chrissstmassss’’ … and so on. Well, we sang our hearts out for her and she loved it, S and sh sounds notwithstanding. I will never forget, holding my breath for her reaction and watching her unmistakable joy. Afterward we went to my friend’s home, drank hot chocolate and all talked at once about how scary and fun it was to sing for Mrs. Robinson.
As teenagers, we aged out of Christmas caroling. But we grew back into it in adulthood. I found myself fighting snow and cold, gayly singing about the new born king through my local church. For several years our church traveled to the homes of elderly members to sing carols to those who couldn’t brave the weather to attend services. Later, Eric became involved with the Barbershop Harmony Society. The men went caroling each year in the various communities represented by the membership. They were always a hit! I held doors for them since I was the wrong gender to actually sing. (That was probably for the best.)
One year, on New Years Eve, some locals from Wall Lake got together and entertained any homeowners with lights along the north and east ends of the lake. It was about midnight and our guests were just preparing to leave when our doorbell rang. We opened the door to see what in the world was going on when a well-tuned tribe of lake neighbors regaled us with holiday songs, including “We wish you a merry Christmas.” Most of these neighbors are good friends, but names are being withheld to protect the innocent. It was hilarious, off-key and memorable.
Another year, when our family was still small enough to host Christmas at our home, I convinced the grandkids and a few parents to carol at the neighbors. It was a brief outing due to lack of enthusiasm on the part of the parents, but the neighbors were polite in receiving us. It was a fun family event, however short lived.
A couple years ago, Eric and I were staying in our woods and attended the small country church service one December Sunday when we learned they were planning to go Christmas caroling to the homes of people who had difficulty getting out of their house. We decided it would be fun to join them … so we did. Gathering right after lunch, we sang at the homes of several elderly folks. Sometimes we sang from outside, others invited us in and we stood shoulder to shoulder wherever there was space and sang with enthusiasm. We may or may not have been in tune, and maybe we didn’t always know all the words, but we made a joyful noise to the Lord and to the housebound as well.
What brings the Christmas season alive for you? Is it presents, decorations, the overall festive atmosphere? Maybe it’s family, Hallmark movies, a good Christmas story, or singing Christmas carols? For me it’s the entire package wrapped up with music. It’s Christmas, and music is an integral part of the celebration. Like ice cream and hot fudge, always better together.
