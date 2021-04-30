I recently had the opportunity and pleasure to get a tour of the new Lincoln School (formerly the Target building).
As a member of the Otter Riser’s Kiwanis Club here in Fergus Falls we met at the school at 7 a.m. sharp to get a tour from Fergus Falls School District 544 Superintendent, Jeff Drake. Mr. Drake is a member of our club so I expect arranging the tour as part of one of our meetings was an easy but welcome task.
Coming through the main entrance of the school from the south side I was immediately impressed with the massive lunchroom with huge windows to the east allowing the morning sun to flood the room with natural light. The district also purchased 8 acres of additional land on the east side of the school for future development of trails/nature area etc. Interestingly the roof of the structure had to be reinforced as the building code for the roof snow load is different for schools than for retail businesses. The roof upgrade was unplanned and added a significant amount of expense to the overall cost of the project.
Seems odd that there would be a different building code for this, however, it is nice to know the roof can handle a good load of snow when our children are there on a daily basis during the winter months.
As you would expect to see, the school was built with all the modern conveniences available and with future growth in mind as the district contemplates what to do with other aging buildings in the system. With that being said there is about a 36,000 square foot section of the building that is unfinished and still has portions of the Target store flooring visible.
It was fun to see the new school and how it was transformed from a Target retail store. As far as repurposing goes this is a home run!
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
