Many people who grew up in Fergus Falls, when heading north over the Union Avenue bridge, remember the old Lincoln School that was situated a short distance north of the bridge, on the west side of the street.
Two graduates of Fergus Falls High school, John Severn and Bob Drechsel, recall their grade school days. Both lived close to Lincoln School.
Severn, now a resident of rural Nashville, Tennessee, graduated from FFHS in 1966. Drechsel, who lives in Madison, Wisconsin, graduated from FFHS in 1967.
The Severn house was directly across the street from Lincoln School.
“There were, of course, patrol boys making the crossing of Union a safe proposition. We did not need adult accompaniment,” he said.
Severn says that Lincoln School was “a wonderful place with terrific teachers, some of whom taught my father, Ken Severn.”
When the school was torn down, John’s father, a dentist, was given the old bell which at one time called students into class.
John especially remembers Miss Sparby, Mrs. Johnson and Miss Bratt. “Such a secure place.”
He recalls recess as especially good and he still has mental images of Danny Loomer driving the kickball over the back fence.
“Danny was everyone’s hero,” Severn said. “He was incredibly athletic, a genuinely nice person and good friend. We were broken-hearted when he moved to California.”
Other good friends emerged in those years including Roger Bjorklund, John
Morstad, Nancy Van Dyken and Jane Hogen, to name a few.
“The best thing about our house was that just behind it lived Jeanne Larson, my dear childhood playmate,” Severn said. “The kitchen of the Larson house looked across to the kitchen of the Severn house and when each family sat down for dinner in the evening we would wave to each other. Such a warm feeling.”
The front of the Larson home faced Lake Alice.
Back then bicycles were the main mode of transportation.
“There was no need for your parents to drop you off anywhere. You were on your own,” Severn said.
Drechsel recalls living literally steps from Lincoln School. He could get to school in less than a minute if he wanted to.
“I loved that school with the wood floors, the huge windows, one of which I once accidentally broke with an errant kickball, the cloak halls, the smell of polish and cleaning materials and the overall warmth of the old building,” he said.
He remembers having good teachers in every grade, saying there was remarkable stability in the teaching staff over the years.
“My mother (Lucy Drechsel) went to Lincoln School in the late 1920s and early 1930s, and we had the same second grade teacher, Mildred Sparby,” Drechsel said.
“Miss Sparby was a great teacher, and she also always had a birdfeeder outside of one of her classroom windows. I think that’s one reason I love bird feeding to this day.”
Music teacher Bernice Roysland would visit classrooms on a regular basis, and Fran Conito provided physical education.
“It was a warm and supportive environment,” Drechsel said, “but you could count on being disciplined appropriately if you got out of line.”
A huge asphalt playground surrounded Lincoln School on three sides.
“Playground equipment, probably all of which would be regarded as too dangerous today, took up about half of the grounds. There also was room for kickball.”
Students enjoyed a maypole dance on the playground for an audience of parents and others.
“It was a sad day when the school was torn down, in the early 1980s,” Drechsel said. “I still have a Lincoln School commemorative coffee mug, and use it to this day.”
Fergus Falls has a new Lincoln School, but he doesn’t think anything can replace the original.
The new Lincoln School is in the former Target building on the west side of town, to be used for early childhood education.
