With a commute of nearly two hours per day, I have had the challenge of keeping my mind occupied while watching the road.
Sifting through my podcasts, I rediscovered Dave Ramsey. I remembered listening to him driving back from vacations a decade ago.
The purpose of Ramsey’s show, which is on KBRF, 1250-AM weekdays from 2 to 5 p.m., is to provide financial advice to those who are awash in debt. A typical call goes something like this:
“Dave, I make $50,000 per year, and my wife stays home with their two young children. We have $50,000 in school loans, $40,000 in car loans and $10,000 in credit card debt. What should we do?”
Ramsey answers the question by explaining his seven-step plan, known as the “baby steps” and applying the plan to the caller’s situation. His seven baby steps are as follows:
1. Save $1,000.
2. Pay off all debt except for your house.
3. Save enough to create an emergency fund of three to six months of expenses.
4. Save 15% of your income for retirement.
5. Save for your child’s college expenses.
6. Pay off your mortgage.
7. Live and give like no one else.
After four or five months of listening to him, I almost always can predict what he’s going to say. In the hypothetical example above, his advice would be to sell the cars, buy a junker with cash, start by paying off the credit card debt and then move on to the school loans. He would suggest the family live on “rice and beans,” meaning cooking on the cheap and avoiding restaurants at all costs. He also would suggest that the husband get a “side hustle” delivering pizzas or something, and that his wife find a way to earn income while staying at home.
Ramsey calls this behavior “gazelle intensity.” The idea would be to do what gazelles do when they are being hunted by tigers. Run!
Some may consider Ramsey a cult figure. As a former journalist trained to be skeptical of, well, everything, I would be the first to criticize him if he were. I would, except that his mantra makes abundant sense.
For one thing, consider the advice he is giving. Does any of it sound easy?
I can attest that it is not.
In my quest to buy a house, I decided to take on Ramsey’s plan, finding as many side hustles as I could in addition to my teaching job, and avoiding spending money. I cut cable and any subscriptions I could. I try to eat at home as much as I can, actually making “rice and beans” a couple of times (it’s really not that bad.) I also haven’t bought much of anything that isn’t necessary, other than a couple of books.
There are easier and more entertaining ways to live than how I have the past four months. And frankly, I haven’t been as strict as I could be.
Ramsey’s plan — live below your means, pay off your debt, save your money — is as old as the hills. It’s really no different than telling an obese person to eat less and exercise more. I know what he’s going to say every time the caller finishes what he has to say. Yet, I continue to listen to him, every grinding hour of my commute.
Why is this? Surely, there’s a “Jerry Springer” factor to it. I admit it, I like hearing the stories of people who are worse off than I am. I feel better about myself.
Then again, maybe that isn’t it. There’s also the math aspect to it. For virtually every caller, Ramsey asks them what their annual income is, and how much debt they have. What I like is that, in all but the most extreme cases, Ramsey can help the caller find a way out. Sell the dumb things you bought. Don’t go out to eat or take vacations. Get a second job. Again, not exactly nuclear physics, but people who are in a panic need to hear this stuff.
He’s like the dad that we all need. He’ll tell us what we have to hear, not what we want to hear.
Yes, he’s not above criticism. Some say using credit cards is safer than using debit cards in terms of preventing theft. Some say using money that could be earning 10% to 12% in the stock market to pay off a 3.5% mortgage doesn’t make sense.
Maybe so. Based on the debt-ridden people calling in, and I assume there are millions more out there who are, following Ramsey’s plan can only help them. Those who do not have a plan at all will most certainly stay in the hole.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident and columnist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.