Last week, I mentioned that I was employed by Olson Furniture for about a year. What I didn’t mention, because I was saving it for this story, was that when I landed the job at Olson Furniture, Bob Olson correctly guessed that we needed an apartment. He offered the use of the two bedroom apartment in the basement of the funeral home for a token fee if I would help with visitation from time to time. Having just finished school, we were poor as church mice and enthusiastically jumped at the opportunity, moving in right after our honeymoon. It was the kind of support a fledgling couple needed starting out. The funeral home was located at the intersection of Court Street and Junius Avenue so we could both walk to our downtown jobs.



