Last week, I mentioned that I was employed by Olson Furniture for about a year. What I didn’t mention, because I was saving it for this story, was that when I landed the job at Olson Furniture, Bob Olson correctly guessed that we needed an apartment. He offered the use of the two bedroom apartment in the basement of the funeral home for a token fee if I would help with visitation from time to time. Having just finished school, we were poor as church mice and enthusiastically jumped at the opportunity, moving in right after our honeymoon. It was the kind of support a fledgling couple needed starting out. The funeral home was located at the intersection of Court Street and Junius Avenue so we could both walk to our downtown jobs.
Following a full tour of the mortuary, I learned important things about the business. Often, when the store was quiet and the funeral home was busy, I would be sent home to welcome guests, answer questions and take messages. Evenings and weekends I had the privilege of hosting visitations, greeting mourners, listening, and offering condolences. Believe it or not, I genuinely enjoyed the experience. Occasionally, if staff were in short supply, my husband would be called upon to assist in moving a body, and from time to time would help dress a person. Odd as it may seem to you, we didn’t overthink the idea of living in a mortuary. We were living in an apartment like everyone else. As I became more acquainted with the business, I was asked to hold down the fort more frequently.
Friends often asked if it was creepy to live and sleep in a funeral home. We jokingly replied, “It was actually pretty dead around there. The neighbors upstairs don’t bother us at all!” I should probably point out the Olson family also lived in the building. They had a lovely home upstairs, with a living room and kitchen adjacent to the funeral parlor, and bedrooms on the upper level. Elaine and I became close friends. Guy and I were friends from high school and Nancy was in my brother’s class. Keith, still living at home, often did “guy things” with my husband, which explains why I refer to him as my good friend Keith. Anyway, I digress, back to the story.
Do you remember the movie “Big Red”? I loved that movie and read several books by Jim Kjelgaard. As a dog lover, I dreamed of having an Irish Setter. A friend had a Setter and just happened to be in need of doggy daycare for a weekend. It never occurred to me to ask permission of the landlord, I simply said, “Sure, we’d love to watch your dog!” That was the weekend I learned that Irish Setters are only calm and obedient if they are well trained, in movies and in books where you can determine how a dog will behave. The barking, jumping, hyper dog almost caused us to lose our residential abode! When Bob came to me the following Monday to inform me the dog had to go, I told him not to worry, we were only babysitting for the weekend and I would never, never have a dog like that. He then said, no dogs, but a cat would be ok.
It wasn’t long before my loving husband brought me a cat. She was black and white, and since we had just seen “Bambi” at the theater, we thought of calling our new kitty “Flower” after the skunk, but it seemed unkind, so we named her “Bambi” instead. Bambi became our baby and went everywhere with us. She was quickly leash trained and we tied her to a tree outside our apartment. Most passersby thought it was cute to see a cat tied to a tree. Others thought it was abuse. Bambi, however, did well with the leash and we all got along great. She was a mama's kitty, and often tried to follow me up the stairs to the funeral home. Over time she learned how to paw at the doorknob enough to wiggle it open and slip up the stairs to the funeral parlor. Most of the time I was able to catch her, but once I was hosting a visitation and as I hurried up the stairs at the sound of the bell, I was unaware that Bambi had opened the door behind me, shimmied up the stairs and skulked into the parlor. I was mortified! I apologized profusely and the guests laughed, but you can be sure I heard about it later! Cats in a funeral parlor are not welcome guests. We fixed the doorknob so she couldn’t turn it anymore, but she never quit trying.
For those of you who have been reading my stories since 2017, this is the very same cat who climbed the Christmas tree when the preacher from across the street came to visit and was praying for us. And it was the funeral home apartment where it happened. I thought I would split a gut trying not to laugh as the good pastor continued to pray.
Ah yes, those were the days. The next year we bought our first home and moved from the mortuary. However, I will always treasure those memories along with the friendships I developed while living in the basement of Olson Funeral home.
