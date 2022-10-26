As we decay into winter with a final blaze of color, let us speak of: jack o’ lanterns, witches’ butter, ghosts, dead man’s fingers, goblin ears, willow brains. Let us shudder at destroying angels, zombies, devil’s tooth, black trumpets and trumpets of death. Let us celebrate sweet tooth, candy-corn mimics, ask riddles about chickens-in-the-wood and why toadstools exist. Let us peruse ominous Latin and the dark alchemy of nature.



