As we decay into winter with a final blaze of color, let us speak of: jack o’ lanterns, witches’ butter, ghosts, dead man’s fingers, goblin ears, willow brains. Let us shudder at destroying angels, zombies, devil’s tooth, black trumpets and trumpets of death. Let us celebrate sweet tooth, candy-corn mimics, ask riddles about chickens-in-the-wood and why toadstools exist. Let us peruse ominous Latin and the dark alchemy of nature.
‘Tis the season to get chthonic, to think of endless labyrinths underground, filaments finer than cobwebs, puzzles solved without neurons; the breathing, sensitive earth interwoven with hyphae and mycelia, transmuting death into new life. Let us marvel at the children of lightning and thunder, the decomposers that compose the wood-wide web.
Yep. We’re talking of fungi and fungal matters. Mycology. The inedible Jack o’ lantern fungus is orange and glows in the dark. To inexperienced mushroom hunters, it resembles the edible chanterelle. The Destroying Angel appears like edible inkcaps, but destroys livers and lives. Such spooky doppelgangers can make wild edible mushroom-hunting a risky thrill. As the saying goes: there are bold mushroom hunters, there are old mushroom hunters, but there are no old, bold mushroom hunters. The puzzle of why one mushroom could be supper but its virtual twin could be a toes-upper instead, led to the superstition that mushrooms became poisonous when toads sat on them — hence “toadstools.”
Interest in mycology has mushroomed in recent decades. Devotees range from wild mushroom hunters for restaurants, mushroom & other farmers, microbrewers & bakers (those “yeast is best!” folks), thrill-seekers, medical researchers, to ecologists and conservationists. Photographers and artists, too, are devotees lured by their beauty and spookiness. The famous red-capped toadstool with white dots in so many pictures is real: It’s the fly agaric, or Amanita muscaria. Dead man’s fingers, goblin’s ear, willow brains, and devil’s tooth … look like their names. Astounding, and creepy! There’s even a beefsteak mushroom that grows on trees which … looks like its name. (Shades of “The Land of Cockaigne” painting by Piers Brugel the Elder) Zombies are also real; Cordyceps, a genus of fungi, can infiltrate the brain of ants, beetles and alter their behavior.
In recent decades, scientists have learned that the “wood-wide web” — the network of symbiotic mycorrhizal and endorrhizal fungi interlinking to roots — are essential to healthy forests and ecosystems. Fungi cannot photosynthesize so they take some carbon (glucose and other compounds) from plants’ roots in exchange for shuttling water, phosphorus, nitrogen, and other nutrients. They don’t fix nitrogen in soil like soil bacteria do, but they can distribute nitrogen to where root demand is high. They can filter water, remove air pollutants, kill off nematodes and even remove E. coli from soil. White rot fungi are one of the few things that can break down the lignin in wood. Some fungi even can break down plastic or kerosene. Some mushroom growers have managed to grow edible button mushrooms from used baby diapers; one managed to train them to grow on cigarette butts!
Live and dead fungi comprise much of the carbon in healthy soil, yet scientists have only begun to study how fungi function in the carbon cycle. Mycologists Toby Kiers and Merlin Sheldrake published a Nov. 30 2021 op-ed on climate in The Guardian. They write it is urgent for conservationists to pay more attention to saving the underground fungi networks at the root of our ecological webs.
Among other things, they warn on current trends, 90% of Earth’s soil will be degraded by 2050. They estimate that 5 billion tons of carbon dioxide are sequestered annually by mycorrhizal fungi; a solid percentage of our global carbon sink capacity. Agriculture is the worst cause of degraded soils and carbon sink loss: modern heavy use of artificial fertilizer and pesticides, plus breeding for high yields, sterilizes soil and caused many elite crop cultivars to become less able to pair with fungi. These crops become dependent on farmers to provide nutrients straight to their roots.
This year I tried something new in my garden. Like a gravedigger, I carefully removed topsoil around 18 inches down, then buried chunks of rotting wood at the base, overlaid with green compost, mature compost, peat, then topsoil in a raised garden bed. The rotting wood below acts as a sponge, reducing watering frequency. The structure also feeds soil fungi networks, improving soil health and carbon sinking. No fertilizer needed. This layering is called the Hugelkultur method. Research it. Another bonus: the warm compost below can extend the growing season. I am sold on Hugelkultur after seeing — and eating — the results so far. My pumpkins certainly loved having fungi partying underneath! My spooky neighbors are quiet as a graveyard, too …