A friend and I visited your local garden center on Sunday and need to let your community know what an asset you have and how well it showcases your city.
She needs to use a walker to move around and I carry portable oxygen. We received the most outstanding customer service I have ever had the privilege of receiving! I had parked my vehicle and we were walking toward the store when an employee approached us and offered to bring the vehicle to the handicapped parking.
Everywhere we roamed in the store we engaged helpful, knowledgeable and friendly employees. Wow. We were checked out by wonderful young people who were courteous and friendly. Other workers took our purchases and loaded them and her walker for us. In this time when employers are having such a difficult time finding employees at all, much less such a well trained and customer service oriented staff, they are to be congratulated!
We give them a 10 star rating and are eager to return.
Carol Meyer
Alexandria
