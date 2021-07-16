Gas prices have been going up for sure and that is always the talk of the town whenever that happens. Kind of like the weather, it’s an easy topic for conversation. Currently in Fergus Falls and the surrounding area gas prices are hovering around $2.94 and $2.99 a gallon. According to gasbuddy.com that is lower than the statewide average of $3.01 per gallon and higher than the lowest pricing being reported, which is $2.79 per gallon. I’m here to tell you it could be worse.
I spent most of this week in Williston, North Dakota, working at our sister newspaper, the Williston Herald where I was once publisher. The current gas prices in Williston are $3.09 per gallon. Well above the Minnesota statewide average of $3.01 and that is even above the North Dakota statewide average of $3.08. I know that sounds much worse than what we are facing locally, but remember, it can and does get worse. As I was traveling back to Fergus Falls driving across the great state of North Dakota I stopped in Bismarck to fill up and it was $3.18 per gallon. This of course caught me by surprise. So imagine how good it was to get back to the Fergus Falls area and see $2.99 per gallon.
No doubt the $3.18 per gallon in Bismarck is probably the main contributor driving the average price per gallon of gas in North Dakota to $3.08.
South Dakota gas prices are not much better with their lowest pricing at $2.77 per gallon and the statewide average at $3.07.
While these prices are higher than we’ve been accustomed to I can tell you that it could be worse. In reviewing columns I’ve written in the past about gas prices I found one from July 2008 about falling gas prices. Are you ready for this? The price was dropping from $3.89 per gallon to $3.69 and we were glad to see it. This makes the current pricing of $2.99 much more palatable in comparison.
There is a saying “what goes up must come down.” We all know that’s not always true, however, gas prices have always fluctuated due to market conditions or White House policies, etc.
In the past whenever gas prices have skyrocketed we would start to see renewed pushes for alternative fuels like ethanol. In today’s world we will no doubt see an increased demand for electric cars and I believe we already have.
