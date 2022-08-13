As I was navigating the construction on south Union Avenue, I was distracted by all the new paint. I say distracted, but I was actually watching the road and traffic very carefully. For the record, as a bicycle enthusiast, I am proud of Fergus Falls for putting bike lanes in along high traffic areas. It is important for citizens who use bicycles as their main mode of transportation to be able to navigate the city safely. Gone are the days of riding on city sidewalks because they are safer for kids on bikes, city sidewalks are for pedestrians. So, if bicycles are on the roads, we need to make a place for them. However, I digress … as I was cruising through the construction, I noticed a lemonade stand alongside the road at the Vernon Avenue intersection. Unable to safely stop, I drove around the block and then carefully guided my car up to the lemonade stand. Checking to make sure I actually had cash, I exited the vehicle to purchase the sweet treat. Approaching the table, I learned the team of two had purchasing options: pink lemonade for a dollar and/or cookies: monster or chocolate chip. I quickly went back to my car to find another dollar and purchased a plastic glass of pink lemonade and a homemade monster cookie. The lemonade was cold and sweet, the cookie was fabulous.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Missing Fergus Falls girl
-
Rasmusson claims narrow victory
-
Results are in: Primary election totals tallied
-
Internet outage for city, state and county offices
-
Multiple fire calls
-
New Fergus Falls postmaster
-
Political race gets down to wire
-
Missing Fargo man found in Vining
-
Sears Hometown store closing
-
From the Record — Aug. 2-8, 2022