Most readers of this column no doubt are aware that many newspapers across the nation face several challenges. Some counties across the USA, after newspaper closings, have no local newspapers.
Here in Otter Tail County we are fortunate to have the Daily Journal and six county weekly newspapers. The weeklies are based in Pelican Rapids, Perham, New York Mills, Henning, Battle Lake and Parkers Prairie.
County residents should take pride in knowing that Chad Koenen, publisher for the newspapers in Henning and New York Mills, was reelected Jan. 27 as president of the Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA).
Daily Journal readers should especially have pride that staff members of the Daily Journal received 17 newspaper contest awards at the late January MNA convention in the Twin Cities.
Our county weekly newspapers also garnered many awards during the MNA convention.
“We’re an organization that represents newspapers of all sizes and backgrounds,” Koenen said. “I’m both humbled and honored to be reelected as MNA president.”
Minnesota newspapers reach close to four million consumers across print or digital platforms.
“A person who reads a newspaper obtains information about many different subjects,” Koenen says, “including school boards, city councils, hobbies, sports, church news and contributions to communities from neighbors and friends.”
Newspaper reading, by people of all ages, improves reading skills and also promotes critical thinking. It’s also where final tributes are printed in obituaries for people who have left this world.
“Our newspapers bring ideas and current events to life,” adds Koenen. “We as newspaper reporters also promote social consciousness. Readers become deeply aware of the people around them in their communities.”
Ronnevik ties to old fairgrounds
In 2019 the late Richard Ronnevik shared memories of the old fairgrounds for the book “Golden Memories of the Fergus Falls Area.” Those memories came to mind when learning about his passing on Feb. 1.
The old fairgrounds, until 1967, was located where Kennedy Secondary School now stands.
Said Ronnevik, who was raised on a farm near Carlisle, “I miss the setting of the old fairgrounds from the 1950s and into the 1960s. This location was something very special.”
Like many baby boomers, the 1966 Fergus Falls High School graduate remembered the main building atop the hill and just across the street from the Fergus Falls Armory.
“Right next to the main building was machinery hill,” he said. “To this very day I remember our 4-H livestock displays in the barns that were lined up in a row along the street.”
Lastly, Ronnevik recalled a neighbor near Carlisle winning the drawing for a new car at the grandstand during one of the evening performances. He also remembered the traveling shows that entertained the audiences at the old fairgrounds.
Rest in peace, my classmate and friend.
Memories from Roosevelt Auditorium
Basketball games were played at the old Fergus Falls High School gymnasium, now referred to as Roosevelt Gymnasium, from 1953-54 to 2009-10. Current renovations call to mind a classic game played at the facility 63 years ago.
On April 12, 1960, Minneapolis Lakers star Elgin Baylor, 25, joined his teammates to play a Jaycees-sponsored benefit basketball game in Fergus Falls. Longtime sports fans believe that Baylor is arguably the greatest athlete ever to perform in Fergus Falls.
The Lakers played against an area all-star team in Fergus Falls. The game attracted 700 fans on a Tuesday evening at the high school gymnasium near Roosevelt Park.
Playing with Baylor, an NBA all-star and future Hall of Famer, were fellow Minneapolis Lakers starters Hot Rod Hundley, Ray Felix, Rudy LaRusso and Bob “Slick” Leonard. The Lakers handily won the game 104-70.
Baylor played two seasons for the Minneapolis Lakers who moved to Los Angeles for the 1960-61 season. He played for the Lakers from 1958 to 1972. The Lakers standout was named to 11 all-star teams and played in eight NBA finals.