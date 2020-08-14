In the last few months at Daily Journal Media we have been busy launching all kinds of new innovative promotions like Yard of the Week, Celebrity Eats, Best of Otter Tail County and even a rifle giveaway. And now I am proud and excited to announce that Local political debates are next and that we have teamed up with local radio station KBRF 1230 AM to co-host the event. For those of you who are immediately thinking we should not do this due to the crisis I ask that you finish reading this column before passing judgement.
Our plan is to host all the debates over a three-week period that will be held at the City Council chamber right here in Fergus Falls. The debates will be closed to the public, however, it will be livestreamed online via Facebook, broadcast on PEG access TV, recorded and available for viewing on Daily Journal Media’s YouTube channel and broadcast live on local radio station KBRF 1230 AM. The moderator will be local author and historian, R.C. Drews and the dates are set for Sept. 24, Oct. 1 & 8 all beginning at 7 p.m. and lasting an hour to hour and a half.
Since the primary election concluded we have been busy reaching out to incumbents and candidates who have been rapidly committing to participate in the upcoming debate. Questions will be researched well in advance for each category and will not be handed out to candidates in advance. We believe if questions are given to candidates in advance of the debate that many will simply read from documents they prepared to answer the questions that they knew were coming.
Why are we doing this? The answer is simple, it is the role of local media to keep the public informed by providing the community with local political news and information so they can formulate their own opinion in order to vote for the candidate that they think is best. We do this by distributing that information via the internet where our website fergusfallsjournal.com is currently averaging more than 600,000 page impressions monthly (No. 1 in lakes area), with print inside our core product which publishes each Wednesday and Saturday, on local PEG access TV and local radio station KBRF 1230 AM. And let’s not forget about Daily Journal Media’s Facebook where we currently have more than 6,000 likes.
Local media can definitely get the word out and the upcoming debates are a perfect example of what can be accomplished locally to inform the community on important issues that make a difference at the ballot box.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
