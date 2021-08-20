Recently our community received the terrible news that 11-year-old Mason Weston passed away from injuries sustained from being beaten by his mother’s boyfriend, Reggie Bethel.
This is absolutely unacceptable and I know our justice system will deal with this as swiftly as possible. That’s the common-sense approach to thinking about this tragedy in a calm demeanor. However, the emotional side of thinking of this is much different. When I first heard the news all I could think of was my 10-year-old grandson and that made me very angry and upset.
I can only imagine the pain, anguish and guilt that Mason’s family is going through. How could this happen to a boy or any child? How could it have been prevented? Were the police or county social services aware of any possible abuse going on in the past? Why would the mother put her child in this situation?
In the police report it says the mother stated that this was a regular occurrence and there was a child protection services (CPS) case open. The county can neither confirm nor deny this for investigative and privacy reasons.
I know cases like this can fall through the cracks and abuse can go on unchecked. I’m not saying that is what happened in this case, however, unfortunately for Mason, it cost him his life.
This raises the obvious question, what can we do to help prevent this from happening to anyone else?
One thing we can all do immediately is be alert to the possibility of someone we know or don’t know who may be abused and report it. If you see something, say something. To help identify a possible abuse situation here is a quick list of possible symptoms according to mayoclinic.org: withdrawal from friends or usual activities; changes in behavior — such as aggression, anger, hostility or hyperactivity — or changes in school performance. Depression, anxiety, unusual fears or a sudden loss of self-confidence. An apparent lack of supervision and frequent absences from school.
If you suspect someone is being abused you can report it to the Otter Tail County Human Services Department by calling 218-998-8150 or by email: otcvacp@co.ottertail.mn.us
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
