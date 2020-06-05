While some people like to get away with as much as they can, and have selfish agendas, there are some individuals who are just selfless, with no agenda in mind at all, other than to help others.
I was very pleased to see the article in the paper this week reporting Ringdahl ambulance crews are now safely home after their sacrificial actions! I thought I would add to the local story, some experiences of a young couple from rural Vergas, who are on their way back to Otter Tail County after spending the last nine weeks helping in New York City.
Our daughter-in-law, Mallory, had been working as an R.N. in a high level ICU in Fargo for about eight months. When the hospitals closed to surgeries, and with no COVID-19 cases at the time, she began to be put on standby quite a bit. Knowing she had the necessary skills, and a desire to help COVID-19 patients, she accepted an offer from a temp agency to go to the area in the most need, Manhattan. Our son, her husband Brad, put construction on hold, and went with her to drive her back and forth, do the laundry, shopping, etc. Basically to be her support system. So they left their four children with us, took off in their van, and a few days later Mallory began working 12-hour shifts in a COVID-19-only hospital, where she continued to work for the entire eight weeks of her contract.
While in NYC, our son Brad had time on his hands during the day, and often walked the streets to talk to people, and see what was happening in the area. Almost everyone was wearing masks, and the social distancing meant he waited in lines around the block to go grocery shopping, or to the bakery, etc.
In Brad’s own words: “I came across a woman crying in the middle of the sidewalk. She was talking to her sister through the apartment window, since they couldn’t be close to each other. Their mother was very sick and taken to the hospital the day before, after testing positive for COVID-19. They were not allowed to see her and were afraid they never would again.
“I’ve talked to a lot of homeless people since I’ve been here and most of them have missing friends. One homeless man that lived on the stoop of a building on our block told me he had three friends that were sick and taken to the hospital and never returned.
“The only semi trailers I’ve seen in the city are the refrigerator trucks for bodies. I can’t even describe the sheer amount of refrigerator trucks, coroners’ vehicles and hearses I’ve seen. Death is happening here on an industrial scale. I’m pro-life and it means more to me than just being anti-abortion. I want to be pro-life for the people who are dying here, too.
“I met a man fishing in Prospect Park. His name was Eddie and he’s exactly what you picture when you think of a New Yorker. His wife is a nurse and she was there through the most difficult days. I’m not sure how old she was; he was about 60. She got COVID-19 and became very sick. He broke down crying, telling me they had been married 30 years and now when she needed him the most, he couldn’t be there for her because she was quarantined.”
Then George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, and Mallory and Brad were walking down the street of Brooklyn the first night of the protests. She went home and watched the video all of us have watched. She said, “I just watched the video of George Floyd’s arrest and murder on YouTube. This is absolutely horrifying. Bystanders were begging the cops to help him. He was begging for help. EMS didn’t even triage him at the scene. They just pulled him onto the stretcher on his back with hands still cuffed behind his back! Why wasn’t he treated with even the most basic human dignity?”
On June 2, Brad stated, “I just talked to a couple guys who have been going to the protests in Brooklyn. They seem very angry. I don’t claim to understand what they’ve been through, but I know they are angry at the same government that told me I don’t have the right to attend church or go to work or leave my home.” Later, “I get to drive from Brooklyn to Manhattan and back after curfew to pick Mallory up from work tonight. Last night was closed roads, police barricades, protests, and police in riot gear.“
Then that night, the police had closed bridges well ahead of curfew, and Brad tried to pick up Mallory as usual. He said, “I went to pick up Mallory tonight. The NYPD had every bridge and tunnel to Manhattan closed. I went to five checkpoints and explained the situation and asked to cross. They wouldn’t let me cross. I asked one officer how she was expected to get home. He said I wouldn’t be picking her up, but if he was her he would try to walk. He told me to return home immediately. Walking 5 miles through streets filled with protesters, rioters and police using teargas and rubber bullets seemed like a bad idea to me. Finally at the Queensboro Bridge after some begging, a nice officer let me cross.”
My “kids” were in danger. I was so relieved that Mallory’s contract was finished after shift on June 3. It dawned on me that a black mother experiences this every day. Every time her children go outside, drive somewhere, work, play, or anything at all, she never knows if they will come home alive. I am beginning to get just a tiny bit of understanding of what is happening.
People of all political parties, people at every level of government, and law enforcement, I urge you: We must do better, be better, find a better way, a better plan!
Marcia Huddleston is deputy chair of the Republic Party of Otter Tail County.
