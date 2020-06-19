What happens when a state governor does away with the checks-and-balances system?
From the beginning of 2020 until March 13, there were no executive orders here in Minnesota. From the first order on March 13, declaring a peacetime emergency, until the current time, there have been 75 orders, or 76, if you count No. 1A. The latest executive order, No. 20-75, extends the COVID-19 peacetime emergency declared in executive order 20-01. The following is a clip of that most recent order from Gov. Tim Walz:
“1. I have determined that the COVID-19 pandemic, an act of nature, continues to endanger life and property in Minnesota, and local resources are inadequate to address the threat. The COVID-19 Peacetime Emergency must therefore continue.
“2. The COVID-19 Peacetime Emergency is extended through July 13, 2020, until this Executive Order is rescinded by proper authority, or until it is terminated by a majority vote of each house of the Legislature pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 2019, section 12.31, subdivision 2(b), whichever occurs earlier.”
Now let’s just say, for the sake of argument, that this governor is only controlling everyone “for the good of the people.” He is “saving” us from ourselves. Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt for a few minutes. I am the last person to take this pandemic lightly. I agreed with the declaration of emergency and stayed home with my family. I have close family members who have worked with many COVID-19 patients in ICU departments. I’ve seen the videos; I’ve heard the stories. Other than attending meetings and church online instead of in person, it didn’t change my lifestyle drastically. We already do the home school thing, rarely eat out, and have a freezer full of game, and plenty in the pantry. So why would I criticize this “emergency declaration” that will, with this new executive order, now extend for a full four months? The answer to this question lies in the two points mentioned by the governor above.
1. What is an emergency? A sudden, unexpected situation requiring urgent action. When does an emergency change into a current situation that can be handled normally? Once those urgent actions are taken, and plans are made to handle alleviating the emergency of the situation. I have continued to attend every Otter Tail County Commissioners’ meeting online during this time. I think it might have taken about three weeks for all previous emergency plans to be put into place, other plans made for worst-case scenarios, county workers to handle working from home, or some other safe way to work, getting day cares in place, providing resources for school children, arranging with a nearby facility to provide extra ICU beds if needed, putting into practice safety for our health care workers, residents in long-term care facilities, procedures for law enforcement, courts, etc.
In fact, a lot of these things took less than two weeks. Kudos to all the OTC planners, workers, and our commissioners who went above and beyond every day, and continue to do so! But this then is no longer an emergency. It is a current reality. If the governor really wants what is best for the people, would he not after one month, two months, or even three months, wish to turn control back to the Legislature, to gain from their collective knowledge and experience? Michigan’s state of emergency expired on April 30, seven weeks ago, and this allowed the Legislature to begin making decisions again. North Dakota never did have a stay-at-home order but did restrict certain nonessential businesses. South Dakota has said it is now depending on people to exercise personal responsibility and common sense.
2. The governor states in his order from this past Friday that “local resources are inadequate to address the threat.” Maybe where he lives, but not here in Otter Tail County. I have watched the coronavirus news in Minnesota from the beginning until now. I watched the cases in Otter Tail County grow by several every day, and have now seen the same numbers, or slightly increased numbers, for quite some time. Logically speaking, we are a world away from what they are experiencing in large, densely populated urban areas, so why are we being treated the same? We have 83 confirmed cases at the time of this writing, as opposed to 10,323 in Hennepin County, for instance. We aren’t even close to being overwhelmed, although they might be.
There are those who ask: Don’t we get more available money from the federal government as long as we are in a state of emergency? Our state has received aid money, much of it has been distributed already to urban areas, and outstate county money will be decided this week. There is no advantage that I can see for the governor to continue ruling without the aid of the legislators.
How do we hold our governor accountable if we feel he is stepping outside his authority or has kept this emergency going for too long, at least in our area? … “By a majority vote of each house of the Legislature pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 2019, section 12.31, subdivision 2(b).” So far, a statewide petition and the efforts of the Legislature have been unsuccessful in getting this done. Therefore the courts will now be involved, via lawsuits.
What if there is a second wave and a third? There probably will be. Still, no reason to abandon logic. Perhaps our governor can yet learn to trust his duly-elected Legislature and the people of Minnesota.
Marcia Huddleston is deputy chair of the Republic Party of Otter Tail County.
