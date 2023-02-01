"I know your boys have long hair. Do they ever get teased?"
I cannot even begin to express how much my heart broke over the conversation that ensued after I received that particular message. I listened to a story about a boy getting mercilessly teased and bullied because he had long hair — hair that he loved.
This boy was called a girl, simply because of his long hair — hair that he loved. This boy loved his long hair because his dad had long hair and his dad had recently died. He was being bullied over one of the few remaining connections he felt he had to his father.
I cried. A lot.
It's hair and it's not your hair. Why is anyone concerned with someone else's hair, especially if they are not asking for an opinion?
I used to be a licensed cosmetologist. Hair was my business — literally. I used to silently look at the hair of everyone around me and make opinions. The key word: silently. Unless my opinion was asked for, I didn't share it. I was asked my opinion on hair plenty of times and I was happy to share it; but without being asked, I just kept it to myself.
Now, there are things that I will tell people about their hair, even if they aren't asking. After all, if I had something suspended in my hair that wasn't supposed to be there, I would want to know; so, I'll tell you if I happen to notice something that doesn't seem quite right. I'll even help you get it out, if you need assistance!
When it comes to style, color, etc. — not my business. I may ask questions, but they are strictly out of curiosity. "Why did you choose pink for your hair?" is not a judgment, it's just a conversation.
Aside from hygiene — wash your hair, brush your hair — I like to leave my kids' hair decisions up to them, too. That said, hair decisions are carefully vetted at my house. We have had a number of times where haircuts have been requested, but once I ask a few questions, it turns out that they don't actually want their hair cut, but someone else keeps telling them they should get their hair cut and they are feeling pressured. Not OK. (I also have one kid who keeps saying he wants his hair cut, but when I tell him I'll do it, he says he isn't ready yet and wants me to do it later ... then wants it done five minutes before I'm walking out the door, so it doesn't get done ... )
Hair style is something that I think parents should consider leaving up to their children, even their young children. As long as healthy hair decisions are being made, what harm is there in giving kids a little bit of creative freedom? It's better than them cutting a massive chunk out of their own hair because they wanted bangs; but they wrecked that possibility and went straight to a super short pixie cut as a result.
I had no control over my hair when I was young. I fought with my mom for hairstyles that I wanted for quite some time — I never fully got what I wanted until I was 16-years-old and living in the dorms at Hillcrest and I had another student cut my hair and color it with a box of dye from a department store.
I still don't understand why there was so much hesitation to let me do what I wanted with my hair. The "you'll regret it" and "that won't look good" arguments are lost on me.
Maybe a certainly hair style won't look good. Maybe a kid will regret their choice. But remember — that's a part of growing up. We all have to learn the consequences of our actions and our choices. In my opinion, making decisions about their own hair is a pretty good, relatively harmless way for those lessons to sink in. It empowers kids in making their own choices and decisions and teaches them about the consequences of their decisions in a very natural way.
Let him get that mohawk and realize he has a dent in his head that he doesn't like to show — gently remind him of the dent ahead of time and ask necessary questions to be sure he's making decisions for himself, but take his request seriously.
On the flip side, if they want it to grow, let it grow!
In a society where kids are (still) awful to each other, they are always each other's biggest cheerleaders. Teach your kids to be kind. Teach your kids not to judge based on things like clothes or hair.
If you don't like someone's hair, that's your opinion and it hurts no one for you to keep it to yourself — your kids certainly don't need to know. If you do like someone's hair, tell them — bring a little positivity to the world.
And remember, boys can have long hair too.
Hey Dalton, long hair rocks!
Heather Kantrud lives and works in Fergus Falls at Daily Journal Media as the general manager/managing editor.