We have all heard about the long lines of the unemployed during the Great Depression. Last week, it was announced that 22 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks.

If 22 million people were standing in a line about 6 feet apart, the line would be 132,000,000 feet long. If you were to drive by this line of people at a speed of 60 mph, it would take 416 hours to get to the last person. You would be driving 10 hours a day at 60 mph for almost 42 days. You would have traveled 25,000 miles, a distance that is equal to the circumference of the earth.

This is a human tragedy of historic proportion, and the line will get longer, possibly much longer.

 

Norman Gronwold

Norcross

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments