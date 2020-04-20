We have all heard about the long lines of the unemployed during the Great Depression. Last week, it was announced that 22 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in the past four weeks.
If 22 million people were standing in a line about 6 feet apart, the line would be 132,000,000 feet long. If you were to drive by this line of people at a speed of 60 mph, it would take 416 hours to get to the last person. You would be driving 10 hours a day at 60 mph for almost 42 days. You would have traveled 25,000 miles, a distance that is equal to the circumference of the earth.
This is a human tragedy of historic proportion, and the line will get longer, possibly much longer.
Norman Gronwold
Norcross
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.