“The day is cold, and dark, and dreary;
It rains, and the wind is never weary;
The vine still clings to the mouldering wall,
But at every gust the dead leaves fall,
And the day is dark and dreary.”
This is the start of the poem “The Rainy Day,” which Henry Wadsworth Longfellow wrote in 1842. Longfellow was no stranger to difficulties and pain in his life. He penned these lines and the following two stanzas after his first wife, Mary Potter, died. She passed away after a miscarriage. In this poem, he pours his pain on paper, yet not without hope as we shall see later.
In typical Longfellow brilliance, he uses poetic tools to bring beauty to the poem. It has three stanzas with an AABBA rhyme scheme and five lines each, which is called a quintain. He personifies wind in the second line when he writes, “the wind is never weary.” He declares he is like a vine with the strong verb “clings.” This gives a vivid image of a person in depression or despair, yet fighting to get through their difficulties.
Stanza Two:
“My life is cold, and dark, and dreary;
It rains, and the wind is never weary;
My thoughts still cling to the mouldering Past,
But the hopes of youth fall thick in the blast,
And the days are dark and dreary.”
Longfellow employs three literary devices here that are worth noting: epistrophe, anaphora and alliteration. Anaphora is when the poet reuses words or phrases at the beginning of a stanza. In “cold, and dark and dreary,” Longfellow is implementing the anaphora. He also uses the epistrophe, which is similar to the anaphora, however, it is the last line of the stanza. Finally, the alliteration technique is when the writer uses words in succession starting with the same sound, in this case, “dark and dreary.” In this stanza, Longfellow posits himself as an aged man holding on to the “mouldering past.” Mouldering refers to a decaying or ruinating object. He is having trouble letting go of the past and redirecting his mind toward the present and future, because “the hopes of youth fall thick in the blast.” In a way, he is pining for the past, which Longfellow references in the next line.
Stanza Three:
“Be still, sad heart! and cease repining;
Behind the clouds is the sun still shining;
Thy fate is the common fate of all,
Into each life some rain must fall,
Some days must be dark and dreary.”
In the terminating quintain of the poem, Longfellow exhorts us to embrace hope during suffering. Longfellow utilizes the apostrophe device and delivers his instruction effectively. The apostrophe is a figure of speech in poetry, when a speaker addresses someone who is absent or an inanimate object that cannot respond. Longfellow is exhorting himself and indirectly his audience, “be still, sad heart! And cease repining.” Repining refers to looking towards the past. Longfellow uses the apostrophe to illuminate our understanding of hardships and to move himself beyond the “dark and dreary” into a more hopeful view of life.
In “The Rainy Day,” Longfellow moves us to ponder and understand that some days “must be dark and dreary,” however he implies that other days will be bright. He enlightens us, “behind the clouds is the sun still shining,” there is hope and peace to be found when tribulations beset us. May your hearts be filled with tranquility amidst the trials. If I myself dare tread in the footsteps of the American bard, I humbly submit this quatrain:
"We must not give ourselves to the night
But ponder whate’er is noble and bright
To seize the good of the day
is to keep clouds at bay."