“Listen, my children, and you shall hear
Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere,
On the eighteenth of April, in Seventy-Five:
Hardly a man is now alive
Who remembers that famous day and year.”
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow begins his poem called, “Paul Revere’s Ride.” He commenced writing this poem on April 7th, 1860 and completed penning it in December, 1860. Longfellow immortalized Paul Revere as an American patriot and reminded a nation of its own identity at a crucial time in history.
As previously stated, the poem was finished at the end of 1860. Not a few months later, the American Civil War broke out. In a later stanza Longfellow writes, “Beneath, in the churchyard, lay the dead,/ In their night encampment on the hill.” Not only was Longfellow calling Americans to remember their past, but to wake up to needs of the present time. The New Englander was an ardent abolitionist. This line regarding the dead is an allusion to Longfellow’s present desire and the nation’s struggle to end slavery. To lend credence to this interpretation, Frederick Douglass declared his slavery was, “a resurrection from the dark and pestiferous tomb of slavery.” Longfellow sounded a clarion call for Northerners to fight on behalf of the enslaved. Furthermore, earlier in the poem Longfellow pens, “The Somerset, British man-of-war: A phantom ship, with each mast and spar. Across the moon, like a prison-bar.” The HMS Somerset was a British war ship, a fearsome ship no doubt. Again, Longfellow is alluding to slavery in the mention of "prison-bar” indirectly mentioning the enslaved, and naming Somerset was significant. Somerset was a British law case in 1772 that outlawed slavery in Britain for good.
There are several literary devices that are at play in the poem. Allusion is the first device in that indirect references about an idea, event or person. The second literary tactic is imager which are elements in poetry that engage the reader's senses such as sights and sounds. The final and most interesting is enjambment in which a line in a poem is cut off before one would naturally stop. For instance, "Under the trees at the turn of the road/ And only pausing to fire and load." The first line stops at “road," however in normal prose these two lines in the poem would simply appear as one sentence. This tool keeps the rhythm of the writing and pushes the reader to keep perusing through verse. Using these means of poetic artistry, Longfellow allows the reader to enter more deeply into his poem.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow took Paul Revere, a relatively minor player in the Revolution, and memorialized him as a national hero. Considering the circumstances of the country at the time, uniting under the American flag was needed to close the breach. In penning “Paul Revere’s Ride," Longfellow was attempting to bring healing to a divided nation and bring the past alive to remind us what it means to be an American. We are blessed to live in this nation.