In what was likely a big surprise among the Trumpists, the Supreme Court this week ruled that the latest lawsuit to bring down Obamacare was not unconstitutional. This means that the Affordable Care Act, for better or for worse, is still here to stay, and the only way it would be replaced is if Congress and the president create a better health care system.
I find this ruling particularly interesting because I’m convinced that many people voted for Trump because, as a Republican, he would make the court more conservative. Replacing liberal judges with conservative ones would mean that Obamacare would explode, and legalized abortion would follow.
If there was one thing Trump was successful at doing, it was in making the Supreme Court more conservative. He did that, of course, appointing three uber-conservative judges in Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.
Of course, the issue is that having a more conservative viewpoint does not mean having an irrational viewpoint.
From what I can tell, the Republicans made the following arguments in attempting get the Supreme Court to declare Obamacare unconstitutional: Because the Republicans stripped away the penalty for not purchasing health insurance, they felt the mandate is unconstitutional, and so all of Obamacare should be shut down.
In a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court clearly saw through the Republicans’ ruse. The argument wasn’t a real argument as it was a series of manipulative tricks to keep the base happy.
So after all of the bluster, the Republicans’ best way to get their ideas on health care into law is the same as it has been since Congress was created — work with the Democrats. There’s plenty to work on. If you don’t work for a Fortune 500 company or the government, health care is extremely expensive. And only the gold-plated health insurance plans will allow you to buy glasses, hearing aids or dental fillings without paying out of your own pocket. I’m not exactly sure who is making all the money off the current health care system, but rest assured, someone is.
Yet, nothing will get done, because for the Republicans, health care is a black-and-white issue. There’s no way off the mantra, “Obamacare is bad, we must destroy it.”
This conservative-but-not-irrational stance by the Supreme Court mirrors its ruling a couple months ago that Trump’s fantasy about the election being stolen was not only incorrect, it didn’t deserve to be heard by the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the Republicans’ biggest concern is to get voting rights back to the 1700s, when only white male land owners could vote, all in the name of voter fraud, which, deep in their heart, they know did not happen. Trump thought the election was rigged in 2016, until he won and apparently changed his mind. That he can’t accept that a majority of voters don’t want an incompetent, lying narcissist as president does not mean the election was any more rigged than the 2016 election.
Can we move on, please?
I can tell you that there is opportunity for Republicans to make some ground. Most reasonable Democrats realize that the idea of enacting the uber-liberal agenda — free health care for all, free college for all — isn’t going to happen. If the Republicans in Congress would simply recognize that shooting down all bills before bothering to read them gives Democrats the chance to vote in the entire bill without changes, they could get some things done. They could force Democrats to compromise.
The problem with that is, you the Trumpist voter would then vote against the “compromisers” in the primary. Because, as I have determined, Republican politics are no longer about getting things done. It’s about drinking the Kool-Aid.
I wish I didn’t have to use that reference on what has already been a hot summer.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
