For football fans, Thursday starts one of the most exciting days before teams put the pads back on and head out on the gridiron — the NFL draft. I usually try to stay away from sports during my columns, focusing more on personal stories or things I believe are interesting, but this time I am diving full force into professional sports.
First thing I want to mention is that I am a Minnesota Vikings fan. So most of my draft knowledge will be looking at what I think the Vikings are going to do at Pick 14 (or sooner ...) and not on the draft as a whole. I might mention a few other teams but this will be predominantly about the Vikings. So, here we go.
The Vikings possess the 14th pick in the draft after a not-so-hot season that saw most of the defensive studs get hurt and a nice (cough, cough rebuild) restocking of said defense. In 2020, the Vikings picked (the should-have-been Rookie of the Year) Justin Jefferson from LSU and Jeff Gladney from TCU. Jefferson broke the rookie receiving record with over 1,400 yards, while Gladney might not be on the team after recent legal trouble.
The Vikings needs were apparent after a season that saw them look like a playoff team one week and a basement dweller the next. Some of the moves were addressed in the offseason (DT, CB), while others are very obvious (offensive line!).
In my opinion, there are three scenarios for the Vikings and all of them involve the pursuit of fixing their offensive line.
The first scenario sees the Vikings staying at No. 14. If they do this, I believe that they will draft Rashawn Slater from Northwestern. Slater can play all over the offensive line, but would be expected to play left tackle. This is a safe bet in my opinion as the pick wouldn’t be a total bust if he isn’t the left tackle of the future. Another consideration would be Alija Vera-Ticker, left tackle from USC. If Vera-Tucker slips to the Vikings, they would bypass Slater and take the Southern Cal product.
In another scenario, I could see the Vikings trading up to No. 8 with the Carolina Panthers to draft Penei Sewell, left tackle out of Oregon. Sewell is considered the cream of the crop at LT and if the Vikings are willing to mortgage their future to get him, it would be hard for Carolina not to at least answer the phone call. I really am not in favor of this move as the Vikings have done a fairly decent job at drafting stars on both offense and defense in the first round . Trading away the chance to continue to build young talent and not fill other holes with later picks is just not a good proposition.
My last thought is the Vikings trading down a few spots to No. 18 or 20. The Miami Dolphins are currently nestled at the 18th pick, while the Chicago Bears are at 20. The Vikings could try to recoup a second round pick after trading it to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Yannick Ngakoue. I believe that the Vikings want to continue to address the offensive line early and will need that second round pick to make something happen. If they do this, the first-round selection should be Christian Darrisaw from Virginia Tech. The left tackle had a great 2020 season and could be solid in his rookie campaign.
Lastly, I am going to make a few quick hits.
• Green Bay draft Northwestern corner Greg Newsome, and his injury history hits him during training camp.
• If NDSU quarterback Trey Lance doesn’t go to the Atlanta Falcons at pick No. 4, the Denver Broncos would be foolish not to take him at No. 9.
• The Vikings will not draft a quarterback of the future in the first or second round.
• Mel Kiper’s hair will not move during the entire broadcast.
• The NFL draft will be the highest watched TV show on Thursday and barley make a blip in the following two days, despite everyone clamoring for a return to a two-day event.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
