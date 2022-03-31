Mystery solved after 65 years
Many Fergus Falls Otter boys basketball fans, for several decades, have wondered about the real story behind the team bus crash north of Carlisle in March 1957. Team members and coaches escaped even minor injuries and went on to Moorhead in private cars. The Otters then won successive games at Concordia Fieldhouse and advanced to the state basketball tournament, for the first time in 37 years.
“It was a terrible blizzard and after the bus passed through Carlisle, a vehicle was stopped on Highway 52 close to town,” recalls 1957 team member Doug Johnson. “The bus driver tried to stop and turn but caught the back of the vehicle on the left front of the bus. The coaches, Duane Baglien and John Hermes, were thrown out of their front seats.”
Passengers felt fortunate to escape injuries. The bus could not continue to Moorhead. Fan cars from Fergus Falls came along and took team members to the gym at Concordia College. “This was disruptive to the game that night,” Johnson said. “We did not play as well as we might have but won by four points over Alexandria.”
The team already had rooms booked at a Fargo hotel that night. Many fans found lodging at other hotels and in private homes. Kids slept on the gym floor with blankets and sleeping bags provided by Concordia College. Fergus Falls defeated Brainerd 61-54 for the Region 6 title the following evening. Johnson later married high school classmate Ardyce Aas and they resided in the Twin Cities.
Henning sports star remains humble
Over the years the fan intrigue of Henning twins and basketball stars Bob and Dick Peterson has never dwindled. While leaving lunch on Monday at Toast restaurant in downtown Fergus Falls I stopped at another table and said hi to Bob. He remembered me from our interview a few years ago in Henning after he retired to his hometown.
I mentioned to Bob that his 1966 Henning team was part of my newspaper column on Saturday, March 26. In the column I noted that you don’t have to win the game in order to be a great team. An example was in 1966 when Henning and the Peterson twins lost to Edina in three overtimes at state. Other examples are the Fergus Falls girls basketball team taking second at state this year and the 1965 Minnesota Twins finishing second to the LA Dodgers. It was a 2-0 LA win by Dodger star pitcher Sandy Koufax in game seven.
A week ago I said that greatness is defined by the quality of being outstanding in skill and achievement. In Henning, retiree Bob supports kids in all activities, not only sports but also band, theater, speech, choir and other areas of interest.
Continuing love for baseball cards
I recently ordered a 1957 Mickey Mantle baseball card reprint on eBay. This takes me back to the days of buying nickel packs of baseball cards, nickel bottles of pop and nickel candy bars at Alice’s Grocery in the 1950s on West Lincoln Avenue, two blocks east of what today is the county museum.
With shipping, the total cost of the Mickey Mantle baseball card reprint is just under $5. Mantle card originals from 1957 would cost well over $100 each. It’s hard to believe original baseball cards would be in random packs of five cards for 5 cents a pack for kids in the summer of 1957.
In the early 1960s, Mantle and his team, the New York Yankees, attracted close to 120,000 fans for a three-game weekend series at the old Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, home of the Minnesota Twins. A teammate of Mantle was Fargo native Roger Maris who, in 1961, broke Babe Ruth’s single season home run record of 60. Maris blasted his 61st home run on the final day of the season.