I love old Westerns and while "The Searchers" may not be my favorite of the genre, it certainly exists as a title that is included in any serious discussion of western film.
This Hollywood classic immediately proved to be a seminal work, serving not only as an integral precedent for future Western films, but also as an important insight into the dark (and light) recesses of American culture and identity. André Bazin, renowned French film theorist and critic, stated that to properly approach the apparent simplicity expressed through Western plots, one must refer to the moral structure comprising great and tragic works of literature and equated the migration Westward as the American Odyssey. The Western, specifically "The Searchers" in regard to this essay, demands the audience to confront monumental issues and uncomfortable legacies of the American West. Traveling further, to quote a German critic regarding the Western as an inherent component of a shared American identity: “The Greeks have the Iliad; the Jews, the Hebrew Bible; … the British have the Arthurian legends. The Americans have John Ford.”
"The Searchers" is awash in powerful iconography. Filmed in Monument Valley, the setting establishes an austere and alien landscape juxtaposed with the humble timber and stone lodgings of settlers attempting to make a living on the forward most boundary of the frontier. This unique landscape consisting of plateaus, mesas and stunning skyward buttes constantly surrounds the characters, and although beautiful, regularly serves to remind the audience and actors just how fragile humans are in relation to nature. Anything beyond the precipice of the outer fence of a crude homestead is illustrated as chaos and death. The abduction of Debbie, which serves as the main impetus for Ethan and Martin’s long and arduous search spanning years, is committed by a Comanche warrior as she clutches her doll on the outer gravesite of her grandmother.
A key theme one observes immediately in "The Searchers" tying civilization to this perilous landscape is that of the cave, both natural and man-made. In the opening scene, the camera is inside of the settler’s dwelling, framing the open front door and creating a harsh combination between the pitch-black folds of the safety within and the unrelenting curtain of sun outside. In various gunfights with the Comanche, Ethan and Martin eventually retreat to the shelter of canyon caves. These characters, although presented as brave frontiersmen throughout much of their quest to save Debbie, return to this dark enclave of shelter, which can be safely inferred as civilization. Although each of these rugged men exude various elements of the dangerous world they are navigating, they both are ultimately drawn back into the cloistered origin of settlement and safety from which they come. Caves are typically interpreted as cryptic voids inhabited by dangerous and unknown entities and it poses the profound query to an astute viewer of this drama of who the monster really is in this story.
This symbolism follows the narrative through every key moment. Ethan, determined to kill Debbie because of her assimilation into Comanche culture and subsequent wifehood of the war chief Scar, finally pursues her out of the Comanche camp and into a nearby canyon. Debbie flees into a cave, essentially running back to her civilized nature and proving to Ethan she remains his cultured blood relation and yearns to return to the world from which she was abducted. The culmination of this intense symbolism occurs fittingly in the final scene, when the searchers finally return Debbie to the Jorgensen ranch and they retreat into the dark recesses of the family den, while Ethan remains outside and fittingly shut out from the civilized realm within.
Native Americans are thoroughly painted as ruthless savages throughout the film, as in many other early Hollywood Westerns. However, in "The Searchers," this characterization is displayed alongside Ethan’s own brutal nature. While unfairly portrayed in almost every regard in Hollywood cinema, Ford does present the Comanche waging war and utilizing savagery through culturally justified means. Conversely, Ethan’s character regularly goes beyond the boundary of any reasonable call for justice or divine reckoning. He desecrates the gravesite of a Comanche warrior, fires upon retreating and wounded foe, and wantonly kills wild bison in the aim of destroying the main food source for the Native Americans who call the wild frontier home. As a character who hails from an obscure and mysterious past and happens to speak fluent Spanish and Comanche languages, I posit that perhaps Ethan possesses a shred of this indignety within himself. This could possibly explain his overly aggressive posture towards these compromised minority groups, and although he appears to abhor any element of Native American culture, he is the only white character seen to faithfully carry a rifle encased within an Indigenous scabbard of buckskin and beadwork.
The early Hollywood Western depicts integral components of American culture and serves to distill many key elements undergirding the identity of the United States. This genre of film echoes many of the key components found in the work of the influential early American historian Frederick Jackson Turner. Turner’s frontier thesis argued that through the encounter and struggle within the vast Western frontier, what was ultimately forged was the very identity of the Nation rising from the eventual settlement of wild places.
The world is far from tame though, I think, and in many ways I think that’s a good thing. Many of things we need are in those wild places we never want to look and sometimes that can be inside; traveling there is necessary to grow. Keep reading, writing and sharing your passion with others, until next time.