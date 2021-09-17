Nancy Van Dyken, whose hometown is Fergus Falls, is a psychologist and author. She has some life skills for us when things aren’t going well.
Her advice is to find three or four photos of yourself when you were very young. Frame each one nicely and display them in highly visible spots around your home. If possible, display one of these photos at work, as well.
“See your vulnerability and know your desire to be adored,” she said.
“Promise yourself that, when someone is being hard on you, or when you are being hard on yourself, you will remember that precious child within. This child is trying hard to be a decent human being, to be kind and compassionate and wise.”
She says that when a person gets upset with themselves, whether for something in the present or something in the past, it’s important to remember that you are being hard on this small, vulnerable person within you.
“Stop judging that little human being,” she says. “Remind yourself how precious you were, and are.”
Van Dyken also has good advice on how to overcome anger, resentment and thinking of one’s self as a victim.
She points out that anger and resentment prevent us from feeling hurt and being vulnerable. They are big distractors. Many people would rather stay distracted than live in the present time.
“That’s often due to a lack of awareness and/or skills to deal with,” VanDyken said, “and feel the hurt, move through it, and let it go.”
A lot of the anger and resentment, as noted in her book “Everyday Narcissism,” relates to being stuck in victim mode. She says that a true victim has no power or choice in a situation, such as a child or vulnerable adult.
“We may not like our choices. However, as long as we have a choice we are not victims.”
VanDyken points out that victims never forgive. They usually blame others for their unhappiness. “It’s not a very fulfilling way to live,” she says.
Here is how VanDyken challenges people to break away from the victim mentality.
She says that simply noticing you’re in victim mode (whining, complaining, blaming and anger) is the first and most important step in breaking free from it. “In fact, you may be surprised at how easy it may sometimes be to reorient yourself once you recognize that you are thinking like a victim.”
Her advice is to remind yourself that you have choices; therefore you are not a victim. “Then do something about the situation.”
The next step is to list all the options you can think of for improving things. Pick the option that seems most promising, and try it. If it doesn’t, try something else.
Van Dyken’s book, “Everyday Narcissism,” centers on what she sees as “the five myths of everyday narcissism.”
We are responsible for, and have the power to control, how other people feel and behave.
Other people are responsible for, and have the power to control, the way we feel and behave.
The needs and wants of other people are more important than our own.
Following rules is more important than addressing our needs and feelings.
We are not lovable as we are; we can only become lovable through what we do and say.
Van Dyken, for close to 40 years, specialized in counseling in the Twin Cities and has helped people heal relationships of all kinds.
To learn more about her book, log onto Van Dyken’s website which is healingrelationships.com
Political discourse
Political discourse has limitations. Things can get hot-headed and downright nasty during some political debates in this day and age. This especially holds true on talk radio.
This suggestion came from a church attendee on Sept. 5.: Ask the question, “Is this the language of Christian love?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.