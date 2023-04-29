In the last few years, I have grown a deeper appreciation for serving others. Jesus gave a commandment to “love your neighbor as yourself.” Not a suggestion, not an idea, but a command. I believe God designed us to have a natural feeling inside of us to live out this commandment. When I think about what fulfills me, helping another person or cause ranks right up at the top of the list. It’s a good feeling to give! I think you get just as much out of serving as you put in. One example that comes to mind are the two mission trips I have taken to Mexico. We built block churches with two different communities. I poured a lot of sweat and effort into those experiences, but I also came home with rich feelings of meeting a need that impacted me at a significant level.



