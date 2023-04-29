In the last few years, I have grown a deeper appreciation for serving others. Jesus gave a commandment to “love your neighbor as yourself.” Not a suggestion, not an idea, but a command. I believe God designed us to have a natural feeling inside of us to live out this commandment. When I think about what fulfills me, helping another person or cause ranks right up at the top of the list. It’s a good feeling to give! I think you get just as much out of serving as you put in. One example that comes to mind are the two mission trips I have taken to Mexico. We built block churches with two different communities. I poured a lot of sweat and effort into those experiences, but I also came home with rich feelings of meeting a need that impacted me at a significant level.
Love your neighbor by volunteering
- By Paul Shol Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity
-
-
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Easter brawl erupts on North Union: One charged with additional charges expected
-
One step closer
-
Burger King in Fergus Falls not closing: Complete remodel planned
-
Former Pelican Rapids man killed in Fargo motorcycle crash
-
Erhard man killed in crash
-
J&R Detail, LLC opens in Fergus Falls
-
From the Record — Apr. 4-10, 2023
-
Town hall 2.0
-
Remodeling to continue: City council approves loan request to help strip mall update
-
From the Record — Apr 18-24, 2023
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
One step closer
-
From the Record — Apr 18-24, 2023
-
Much to dissect: Council discusses protocol within their ranks
-
Erhard man killed in crash
-
Revisiting a difficult topic: Suicide and youth readdressed
-
Dorn to serve on community bank board
-
Exploring the world of real estate
-
Town hall 2.0
-
Generous giving
-
Growing Airbnb destination