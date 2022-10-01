In this month’s article, I would like to look at climate change through the lens of faith, specifically the Christian faith. Fergus Falls has a lot of Christian churches and many faithful residents, but we do not always see environmental action as an act of faith. However, recently, I have been very impressed and inspired by a 96 page document published by the National Association of Evangelicals regarding climate change, entitled “Loving the Least of These: Addressing a Changing Environment.” The original document was published in 2011, but was updated in 2022 to include updated science examples and new articles from contributing authors.
The NAE was first formed in 1942 and currently includes 40 member denominations including Assembly of God USA, Church of the Nazarene, Salvation Army, North American Baptist Conference and many others. World Relief is the NAE’s humanitarian arm. It is from this place of humanitarianism that the NAE is educating its members on climate change and encouraging immediate action in order to reduce the suffering of those in poverty and to be the stewards of creation that God has entrusted us to be.
The lead author of the document, Dorothy Boorse, Phd, professor of biology at Gordon College, writes, “This edition of ‘Loving the Least of These’ covers some of the changes since the first edition in 2011 and highlights the need for action now. Our environment, changing in so many ways, requires our attention. This document covers four ideas: a biblical basis for Christian engagement, a look at changing environments around the world, insight into how environmental variability and extremes affect poverty conditions, and thoughts on what Christians should do about our rapidly changing environment.” The article begins by highlighting the heatwave of the summer of 2021 which left 1400 people in the NW of the US and Canada dead due to heat related illness and the small town of Lytton, BC which recorded the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada at 121 degrees Fahrenheit. It also goes on to discuss wildfires, floods and other extreme weather events which are a result of our changing climate and our continued dependence on fossil fuels. It goes without saying that the people who are most vulnerable to these events are not those living in large homes with central air conditioning and good insurance policies, but rather the world’s poor who live in substandard housing and often do not have adequate shelter or means for escape from danger.
According to this document, in 2015, the National Association of Evangelicals issued a resolution on caring for God’s creation, which includes the following: “All human beings are to be stewards of the rich abundance of God’s good creation. We are authorized to exercise godly dominion in using it for the sake of human welfare and needs … As we do so, we are also commanded to care for the earth and all its creatures, because the earth belongs to God, not to us. We do this for the sake of the Lord Jesus Christ who is the creator, owner, sustainer, redeemer and heir of all creation.”
In our current politically charged climate, where Christians often find themselves on the opposite sides of a variety of fences, creation care is what I consider low hanging fruit for reconciliation. How beautiful it would be for our churches to come together on this important issue of creation care. I am extremely grateful to the NAE for publishing this document, and I would encourage all Christians to look at “Loving the Least of These” (https://www.nae.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LovingTheLeastOfThese_0822_FINAL_Pages.pdf) and then make a plan for action in your congregation, community and world.
