Many that know me, know I am a big Notre Dame Fighting Irish football fan. I am man enough to admit that I cried during the movie “Rudy” and I have made a couple of trips to South Bend, Indiana to visit the campus. I am such an Irish fan that when I had a chance to meet former Minnesota Supreme Court justice and Minnesota Viking Hall of Famer Alan Page, I had him sign a Notre Dame minihelmet over a Viking’s one (Page was an All-American for the 1966 Irish national championship team).
But as much as I would love to ramble on about Notre Dame, I actually wanted to talk about wearing green for St. Patrick’s Day.
Looking for the reason why green is something that people wear on St. Patrick’s Day, I discovered accounts that the first color associated with the day was blue, but that changed in the 17th century. Green is in the Irish flag, Ireland is known as the “Emerald Isle,” and is the color of a shamrock. Whatever the reason, green is the thing to wear on the celebration.
I can tell you that recently, it hasn’t been that hard for me to wear green. Having several Fighting Irish shirts, shorts and even shoes, I can be donned in all green. At my morning basketball group, I have been called the Jolly Green Giant (although I don’t stand taller than 5-foot, 10 inches).
For men, wearing something green that isnt’ a sports team can be really hard. I have looked for items that would look decent on myself that are green and they are hard to find. The closest nonsports garment that I have worn is a olive colored sweater. This was a more formal sweater and would not match most of my pants.
Although I am not a lady, I have noticed that women have several options in the green spectrum. If jade or emerald green doesn’t work for the outfit, you always have lime, kelly, sage or chartreuse. Dresses, T-shirts, tanktops, blouses, sun dresses and the like all come in some form of green that will get you by on St. Patrick’s Day.
When I was a child, I always found myself wearing a sweatshirt that had green on it just so I didn’t get pinched by my classmates. My clothing selection was a bit more practical and I didn’t have the same options that I do now (thanks Kevin Garnett green Timberwolves jersey). St. Patrick’s Day always seemed like a special day at school they forgot to send a memo out for.
When I used to work as a waiter at Mabel Murphy’s, this was one of the fun times to be a server as you had an abundance of people coming to the restaurant to eat corned beef and cabbage. Although our city is predominantly of Scandinavian descent, it wasn’t a shock to see people lined up at the front of the restaurant waiting for their turn. The restaurant also had several kegs of green beer on tap for those that wanted to get the feel of an Irish celebration in their hometown.
But despite being a Notre Dame fan and wearing green more than the average person, I don’t feel lucky. For the most part, I feel that the Roman philosopher Seneca’s quote “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” While some things that happen in my life may appear to be lucky to some, I know how much hard work I had to put in to get that desired outcome. I have never had anything drop in my lap (despite waiting for it) and I haven’t met anyone that inherently has things go their way (despite what I see on Facebook).
While I am busy rounding out my musings, I also want to mention that I am not of Irish descent. I have auburn hair and facial hair that looks like a leprechaun, but my ancestors are originally from Norway, Germany and Poland. So, no true luck of the Irish for me.
But it really doesn’t matter what your ancestry is on St. Patrick’s Day. This is an opportunity to get out there, flaunt some green and have a blast enjoying the festivities.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
