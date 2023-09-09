Do you eat lunch or dinner at noon? Is your evening meal supper or dinner? I have heard of meals labeled various ways by friends and family. A Labor Day weekend family meal sparked a stimulating discussion of the appropriate terminology for the meal presented.
Last Sunday, the last Sunday of summer, we invited the family over for the noon meal. They arrived in two separate vans and the pandemonium commenced as cousins connected with each other. (The Labor Day invitation was designed to bring family to our home in summer because we no longer have room for the energy of all the kids for winter gatherings like Thanksgiving and Christmas.)
As I was setting out the buffet, a comment was made, “I thought we were having hot dogs!” “Change of plans,” I replied, “I forgot to start the crockpot yesterday until it was too late, so I had to refrigerate everything, reload early this morning, remember to press cook, and we are having it for dinner.” “Aren’t we eating now?” “Of course!” “But I thought we were eating lunch.” My reply: “This is NOT lunch, we have roast beef, potatoes, carrots, mushrooms and onions, along with macaroni fruit salad, bread and butter, milk and water. This is DINNER!”
The conversation continued from there. When I was growing up, we had breakfast, dinner and supper. Mom explained when I asked why we don’t have lunch. (At school we had a lunchroom, which was really the gym with tables and chairs added.) Mom explained that for farmers there are more than three main meals a day. Everyone on the farm worked hard at physical labor whether they were in the field or the house. Breakfast was early, around 6 a.m. About mid-morning the women served morning lunch, which could be sandwiches or maybe muffins, donuts, cookies, or whatever was available. If workers were in the field, it was taken out to them, otherwise, everyone came in for morning lunch. Then came dinner, the noon meal was large and after a brief nap (15 minutes does the trick), everyone went back to work. Later, mid-afternoon lunch was served, just something light to hold everyone until supper. At the end of the workday, supper would be served. Then the cows would be milked, and the kitchen cleaned up. So, I grew up with breakfast, dinner and supper, because everyone knows that mom makes the house rules.
My daughter, actually my stepdaughter, grew up differently. Her mother was a career woman, and her mother’s parents were in the ministry, so their lives were different from that of farmers. Lunch was served at school and dinner was eaten at night. I get that, but on that note, my mom was also a career woman, however her childhood experience stood firm. I was also a working mom, but we had breakfast, dinner and supper because that was the practice I learned as a youngster. While I didn’t buy their argument, I offered a compromise: Dinner is the main meal of the day, whether it’s eaten at noon, two o’clock (like on Thanksgiving), or 6 p.m. My concession was seen as weak, but everyone agreed because they were all hungry and wanted to eat.
Most people agree that lunch is a smaller meal. When we go to a restaurant there is a lunch menu and a dinner menu. If you eat off the lunch menu at noon, you may be looking for a larger meal come evening. Is that dinner? If you order off the dinner menu, you may opt for a smaller meal in the evening. When the cook eats off the dinner menu at noon, everyone can expect a light meal at suppertime. Oops, there it is again, supper in the evening. What do you call that meal, dinner or supper? You certainly don’t call it lunch. Excuse me, you may call it whatever you please, you don’t need my permission!
Since the English language is very confusing regarding meal labels, I decided to do a little Google research. Since the major population of the area is historically of German or Scandinavian descent, I also looked up meal terms of Germany and Norway.
According to dictionary.com, dinner is the main meal of the day, no matter what time it is eaten, although it is generally assumed to be afternoon or evening. Supper is from the Old French word “souper,” meaning evening meal. According to recent tradition, for American children and foreign speaking individuals in the U.S., the noon meal is known as lunch and dinner is the evening meal.
The German term for lunch is das mittagessen, and das abaendessen is dinner. Das abendbrot is translated “evening bread” and is always served in the evening. Another term is das diner, which is a dinner lunch or luncheon.
So, I have learned something new. Breakfast is always in the morning, supper is always in the evening. However, what you call the noon meal is determined by the lifestyle and heritage of your family. Typically, for American children lunch is the noon meal. Nevertheless, according to dictionary.com the main meal, and large or more formal meals are called DINNER at any time of day. I rest my case!
Now it’s time to hear from all of you, my faithful readers. Is it lunch or dinner? Dinner or supper? Will your discussions be passionate? I can’t wait to hear.