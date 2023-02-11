There is a lot being said about gun control laws these days and it is driven by mass shootings that seemingly continue to happen on a weekly basis. This week’s scare at Lund Boats in New York Mills should be a wake-up call for everyone as it could happen anywhere at any time. Thankfully the shooter was apprehended by co-workers before he was able to shoot anyone. He did get a shot off and luckily he missed.
There are only a few things in this world that can really shake things up. Subjects like abortion, religion and discrimination are a few of those things and then there are guns. Guns and the freedom to own them is what our country is founded on. We didn’t just become a nation because England said it was okay, no, we took it at gunpoint.
As a nation, ownership of guns is part of our culture and is a protected right under the 2nd Amendment. There is only one thing bigger than the right to own and bear arms and that is the right to free speech (1st Amendment). With that being said it is worth noting that even though it is a right to own and bear arms it does not say that we need to have machine guns with oversized clips of ammo or that it is okay to own guns even though you are mentally ill. Perhaps we need to tweak the current laws in order to protect our children, co-workers, friends, extended family and ourselves. Historically I have not been in favor of gun control laws because I viewed them as protecting the criminals. Think about it, when/if a new gun control law passes, good law-abiding citizens, like you and I, will do what is necessary to stay within the means of the law. Criminals on the other hand will not follow the law any more than they do now. They will continue to steal guns or buy them on the street without concern for the law. Here’s an example: as a law-abiding citizen we do not drive around with loaded guns in our vehicles because that would be illegal. Criminals sometimes have loaded guns in their vehicles, if you don’t think so, watch the TV show “Cops.” They sometimes have loaded guns as a necessity to being a drug dealer, gang member or both or other. It appears that the one thing that connects many mass shootings is mental illness. Clearly something needs to be done to scale back the availability of guns to criminals and/or people with mental illness.
I’m going to leave with this quote by author Mitch Ratcliffe “A computer lets you make more mistakes faster than any invention in human history, with the possible exceptions of handguns and tequila.”
