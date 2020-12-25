Many things have shut down as a result of COVID-19. Partaking of lutefisk is not one of them.
Lutefisk, despite the pandemic, is being served this holiday season although not in its regular fashion.
I took advantage of two lutefisk takeout orders at the Viking Café in Fergus Falls. Then came our annual lutefisk supper at home on Christmas Eve.
However, not all has been well with lutefisk lovers due to COVID-19.
Not taking place this year was my yearly trip to Barnesville to partake in the annual lutefisk supper at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. This lutefisk supper, in normal years, is held the Thursday before Thanksgiving.
And while many lutefisk dinners were postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, drive-thru style (pickups) of lutefisk took place at locations such as the American Swedish Institute in the Twin Cities.
Minneapolis is home to Olsen Fish Company, which claims to be the world’s largest lutefisk producer. The town of Madison, southeast of Ortonville, takes pride in being the lutefisk capital of the Upper Midwest.
Many people of Scandinavian descent, as well as other nationalities, enjoy lutefisk before, during and after Christmas.
Much of today’s lutefisk is ling, a cousin of the Scandinavian cod. Ling processes easier and produces a whiter meat, which most Americans prefer. Some people immerse their lutefisk in melted butter while others cover it with a thick cream sauce.
Many lutefisk dinners also include mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, lefse and various desserts.
While departing the Viking Café on Dec. 18, wearing a mask with my second takeout order of lutefisk, I appreciated the opportunity to take part in something I consider a delicacy.
Our hope, with vaccines on the way, is that we will again be able to enjoy lutefisk in late 2021 inside at church fellowship halls, restaurants and other locations.
Schultz a great athlete and businessman
Mention the name Jerry Schultz and longtime Fergus Falls Otter sports fans remember Schultz as an outstanding athlete at Wheaton High School in the early 1960s.
After playing college basketball at the University of North Dakota and spending time in the New York Yankees minor league, Schultz returned to his hometown of Wheaton.
Fast forward to this year and Schultz was recently recognized for 50 years of service to Farm Bureau Financial Services.
He became a Farm Bureau agent in 1970. Schultz became a leader in mutual fund sales in a 14-state area. He and his wife, Mary, have two daughters and six grandchildren.
In 1963 Schultz scored 40 points when his Wheaton Warriors basketball team hosted the Fergus Falls Otters. The game was essentially over at halftime.
Those were the days when Wheaton and Fergus Falls were part of the Resort Region Conference along with Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, Breckenridge and Alexandria. Those also were the days, in the 1950s and 1960s, when there was a one-class system in Minnesota high school basketball.
“Jerry was a special all-around athlete,” said 1965 Fergus Falls High School graduate Dan Larson who, as a sophomore, played against Schultz in that 1963 basketball game.
Schultz was recruited to UND by basketball coach Bill Fitch the same year he recruited Phil Jackson of Williston, North Dakota. Jackson later played for the New York Knicks and coached Michael Jordan and the world champion Chicago Bulls.
“Schultz and Jackson were part of some great UND basketball teams in Grand Forks,” Larson said. “I also attended UND and watched them play for a couple of years.”
Fitch went on to coach several NBA teams including the Boston Celtics.
“I took a tennis class from him once,” Larson said. “He threw some balls on the court and told us to play as he went back to his folding chair and drew up more basketball plays.”
It’s amazing all the life stories intertwined with Jerry Schultz of Wheaton.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
