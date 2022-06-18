M State alumna Laura Quaintance grew up in a family of proud Spartans.
Her father, Rick Odden, was an assistant men’s basketball coach and worked alongside legendary Spartan coach Dave Retzlaff for almost two decades. When he eventually retired from his full-time job at Pebble Lake Golf Course, he joined the faculty as a community expert and taught courses in turfgrass management. His sister, Penny, and mother, Harriet, also attended the community college.
When it came time to choose a college, Quaintance says the decision to attend M State Fergus Falls was easy.
“I have such fond memories of the incredible students there and the family-like connections they had with the college and community,” she says. “It was a no-brainer to continue on to college in Fergus Falls.”
Finding inspiration in music
While enrolled at the community college, Quaintance studied liberal arts and music, a choice influenced by the passion she’s always had for music. As a student at Fergus Falls High School, Quaintance took voice lessons from M State vocal music instructor Teresa Ashworth, so she was excited for the opportunity to continue learning from Ashworth as a community college student. She’ll always be grateful for that opportunity.
“She pushed me to be the best I could be and improved my musical skills so much,” Quaintance says. “Her ability to see potential in me as a future musician and music educator and support me along that journey was invaluable.”
Ashworth’s guidance and support profoundly impacted Quaintance’s academic and professional careers. She graduated from M State in 2004, earning an Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts with a focus in Vocal Music, then completed a Bachelor of Science degree in K-12 Vocal Education from Minnesota State University Moorhead. In 2011 she enrolled at North Dakota State University to complete her Master of Music degree.
Returning to her roots
After completing her education, Quaintance began her career in rural education. She took a position in Milaca, where she taught 6th-12th grade choir for 11 years, then had the opportunity to return to Fergus Falls to join the M State faculty as director of choral music. Her family still lives in the area, including her sister and fellow Spartan alumna, so the move felt more than right. Being back at the community college has been better than she ever imagined.
“I love that I have come back to the school to see that the foundation of care and success is still what matters to faculty members today,” she says. “One of the joys of my work is directing the Chamber Chorale, where I get to collaborate with adults and students to make music and share it with our community.
“I don’t take for granted what an immeasurable asset that is to our area — the connection our students have and the ability to be mentored by retired and still active educators, professionals and musicians in the area.”
As part of the music department, Quaintance hopes to have the same impact on her students that Ashworth had on her.
“She is a legend in M State Fergus Falls music history, and I can only hope to serve my students in the ways she taught me so well,” Quaintance says. “To this day, she is someone I go to for advice, encouragement and understanding in the music education world.”
For those considering attending M State Fergus Falls, Quaintance can’t recommend it enough. “It was the best choice I made for college. The friendships I made, the career decisions it led me to and the successful opportunities it posed for me were one of a kind,” she says. “Community college should be something everyone seriously considers. It is truly the best first step into your future!”
