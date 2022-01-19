A beautiful and swift woman once married Cruinniuc, an Irish farmer with four children. She moved in, kept house, tended his children, yet stayed mum on her name — Macha, the horse goddess, one of the three Morrigan. When Connor, the King of Ulster, invited Cruinniuc to a great feast to show off his new chariot horses, Macha warned him not to speak of her to anyone or disaster would come.
Cruinniuc became tipsy, boasting his wife could outrun the king’s new horses. King Connor ordered Cruinniuc seized and his wife sent for. Macha came, heavily pregnant. She was told she must race the king’s horses a full distance and win, or her husband would be slain. She did, won the race, then fell in agony and labor, giving birth to twins on the finish line.
As she labored, Macha cursed for nine generations all the men of Ulster. They would suffer the pains and weakness of childbirth for five days straight whenever Ulster would be in greatest need. Thus it happened. Cuchulainn had to protect Ulster single-handed.
When told this story, a friend said “I am Macha.” She’s not alone.
Suffering is not always about dying. Humans can suffer greatly, inwardly and outwardly and still survive for even more suffering. We suffer by our love for others in peril. Pregnancy and childbirth is natural suffering without guaranteed joy at the end, and none should add unnatural suffering to that. It is vile to make a woman, even a mythical goddess, run a horse race when pregnant.
King Connor likely expected Cuinniuc to watch in anguish, his wife fall and die, trampled right in front of him — just before he was put to death for his boast. He didn’t know or care about the four children that would be orphaned, too. All he cared about was his ego, power and vanity. A vile man, and worse king. History and myth record many of these bad rulers, as a warning to all generations.
Our forefathers banned kings, nobles and dictators in our Constitution. They kept legal chattel slavery, which is continuous suffering for others’ profit, until we abolished that. Women were omitted from this new freedom: no politics, career, business, or even having full legal autonomy — until we changed that to broaden freedoms for all of us for a stronger nation. Now, cruelty will never vanish, but neither should it rule.
Back to Macha. Pregnancy is a special time; people eat like horses, even more than marathon runners. Their metabolisms are pushed to the hilt, just creating new life — the blood volume increases by 50%, heart rates increase up to 30-50%. Their metabolism doubles through the sixth month, then after it is pushed to just over that — up near the maximum metabolism possible for humans. Even when all goes well, it’s tough on their bodies. They’re apt to fall ... and also more likely to be killed by intimate partners when pregnant than at any other time. During pregnancy, they often care for children, work and do chores, just as Macha was doing.
That’s plenty to do without any extra pressure like running a horse race, isn’t it? Or any race against time, distance and finances to get essential care? Pregnancies go wrong, and when they do, speed is crucial, as women can be permanently harmed or die.
Civil rights exist precisely to protect people against other people’s systematic efforts to inflict gratuitous suffering on them. Unfortunately, we have too many lawmakers and other busybodies enjoying making pregnant women their political pawns. Only 26% of Americans even want abortion banned outright, yet lots of lawmakers feel perfectly fine harassing pregnant women and their providers on medically necessary procedures. America is behind on prenatal care, behind on family leave and guaranteeing employment for expectant mothers — which are all real benefits to saving babies’ lives and ensuring healthier futures.
Texas has abysmal maternal and infant mortality. Also, over 10% of babies are born preterm there, compared to just 7.6% in Vermont. Mississippi is even worse, with 14.2% of babies born preterm there. These women are poorer, more stressed, oppressed. They start preterm care late and can barely afford it — never mind a mandatory transvaginal ultrasound (which is inherently cruel in itself.), or going out of state for an abortion. How could they afford a baby? If they decide they shouldn’t be pregnant, they know best.
Yet instead of helping these women get care, so many of us vote in lawmakers who propose wanton, ignorant cruelties. As a nation, there is a callous streak in us right now, which mocks suffering and relishes boastful oppression, and a weak streak which lets these bullies trample others.
It doesn’t take a prophetic goddess to tell us that we are all cursed if we continue like this.
After being thrown out of the school of hard knocks, Jenn Phillips left life near the Beltway to be a writer in Minnesota.